David Fry's 2-run homer in 10th sends Guardians to 7-5 win over Yankees in ALCS Game 3
David Fry's 2-run homer in 10th sends Guardians to 7-5 win over Yankees in ALCS Game 3

Published Oct. 17, 2024 9:37 p.m. ET

Pinch-hitter Jhonkensy Noel tied the score with a two-out home run in the ninth inning and David Fry hit a two-run homer in the 10th, rallying the Cleveland Guardians over the New York Yankees 7-5 on Thursday and pulling the Guardians to 2-1 in the AL Championship Series.

Cleveland led 3-1 in the eighth inning before Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer off All-Star closer Emanuel Clase and Giancarlo Stanton followed with a solo shot.

With the Guardians trailing 5-3 and one out from falling into a 3-0 series deficit, Lane Thomas doubled against Luke Weaver in the ninth and Noel tied the score.

Bo Naylor singled leading off 10th against Clay Holmes, Brayan Rocchio sacrificed and Naylor took third on a comebacker. Fry, who hit a Division Series-saving homer against Detroit, sent a 1-2 sinker into the left-field bleachers.

Fry was mobbed by his teammates, and the fans at Progressive Field erupted in cheers.

Cleveland can tie the series with a win on Friday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

