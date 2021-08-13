Major League Baseball After Field of Dreams Game, here are other cool places we'd like to see an MLB game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jake Mintz

FOX Sports MLB Writer

The Field of Dreams Game is officially done and dusted.

After weeks of anticipation, years of construction and 1,200 drone shots of corn, the White Sox topped the Yankees 9-8 in dramatic fashion on a Tim Anderson walk-off. You’ve probably seen the video already because it’s jaw-droppingly awesome, but here it is again.

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The event featured a ton of movie references, lots of corn, eight home runs into the corn, a heavy helping of nostalgia, lots of corn, sweet throwback uniforms, lots of corn, Shoeless Joe Jackson stats, lots of corn and lots and lots of corn. But just the visual itself of a real Major League Baseball game happening amongst acres and acres of crop was pretty stunning.

Ben Verlander provides a full tour of the new ‘Field of Dreams’ stadium in Dyersville, Iowa.

The league has put on similar one-off, special-event games like this before, including the Fort Bragg Game in North Carolina, the Little League Classic in Williamsport and the London Series in ... well ... London. We’ve also seen games in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Japan and Australia, and a Spring Training Game in the Dominican Republic.

That all got me to thinking about the future, the great beyond, the next frontier; where else could MLB conceivably play a regular-season game? What other unique locations around the country and around the world would make sense to host some big-league baseball?

While thinking about this I gave myself three criteria.

1. It has to be a real place: As much as I’d love a game in Bowser’s Castle (Mario Super Sluggers) or Eckman Acres (Backyard Baseball), neither of those places actually exist so that’s kind of a barrier. There really aren’t any other baseball films that would make sense. The Durham Bulls already play in the "Bull Durham"-style stadium, and I guess you could build a big-league-sized version of the sandlot from "The Sandlot," but isn’t a sandlot fundamentally a bad playing surface? You get my point.

2. Community impact/re-use: I thought about places that could make use of any MLB-built stadium or field for the other 364 days of the year when there’s no MLB game going on. If the league is going to dish out the coin to build something spectacular in a new place, it should serve the community in question. So, ideally, any playing surface would be accessible the rest of the season to local high school, college and travel teams.

3. It has to mean something ... or just look cool: There needs to be a good story attached. It doesn’t need to be an actual movie or anything like the Field of Dreams Game, but there has to be a real narrative or historical reason behind any one-of-a-kind game.

Let’s get into it.

There are 25 baseball/softball fields in NYC’s marquee urban park, none of which is nice enough, big enough or capable of hosting an MLB game. The logistical hurdles here would be absolutely enormous, and it’s obviously both financially and physically impossible and irresponsible to erect a full stadium, on like, The Great Lawn or something.

That being said, check out this view.

Anyone who’s played slow-pitch softball in NYC has probably played on the Heckscher Ballfields on the south end of the park at one point or another. It’s an iconic spot with an incredible view of the Midtown skyline in the background.

Maybe if MLB paid for a new playing surface and a few temporary sets of bleachers, like it did for the Fort Bragg game, you could have a Mets/Yankees game here. It’ll never actually happen because there’s probably not enough room, but let’s just dream big here and imagine how cool it would look.

Certainly a less striking visual than the NYC skyline, but a game in Mobile would carry immense historical significance. The city of 200,000 was the childhood home of not one, not two, not three, not four, but five Hall of Famers: Hank Aaron, Willie McCovey, Ozzie Smith, Satchel Paige and Billy Williams. Not to mention Negro League legend Double Duty Radcliffe, who should be in the Hall.

The town lost its minor-league team, the Mobile BayBears, after the 2019 season when it relocated to North Alabama to become the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The BayBears' old yard, Hank Aaron Stadium, no longer has a regular tenant. This is especially shameful when you consider that Hammerin’ Hank’s childhood home, which was converted into a museum commemorating his life, sits on the grounds of the Stadium.

MLB should help renovate that field – which might assist in drawing Minor League Baseball back to Mobile – so that it can be used for an annual big-league game. Call it the Hank Aaron Classic, have the Braves play the White Sox (Tim Anderson is from Tuscaloosa, which is a few hours north) or Cleveland (for Satchel) or the Giants (for McCovey) and use that spotlight to educate fans across the state and the country about the city’s pivotal role in the history of Black baseball and in the sport as a whole.

I’m honestly pretty surprised this hasn’t happened yet. The NFL does a preseason Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, so there’s really no reason MLB can’t pull off a regular-season game in Cooperstown. You schedule the game a few days before Induction Weekend and have the participants be teams that are associated with the players getting enshrined.

Imagine if the Mariners and Yankees had played a game there in 2019 a few days before Mariano Rivera and Edgar Martínez got into the Hall. Incredible. Admittedly, there’s a mountain of logistics here – it’s not exactly simple to get in and out of that tiny, upstate New York town – but MLB literally built a stadium in a cornfield. Dream big.

The players would never go for this one in a million years – "Hey Mike Trout, wanna fly up to Alaska for a one-off game?" – but hear me out.

Fairbanks plays host to one of my favorite baseball traditions and one of the biggest remaining items on my baseball bucket list: The Midnight Sun Game. Because Fairbanks is so far north of the equator, there is no darkness during the height of summer. The sun sets beyond the horizon for an hour or two, but the sky remains light all night, light enough to play a baseball game.

Once a year the Alaska Goldpanners, a college summer team in the Alaska Baseball League, host The Midnight Sun Game, which, you guessed it, starts at midnight. The special, once-a-season game tracks all the way back to 1906, and the Goldpanners have played in it almost every year since 1960.

Convincing MLB players to make the long journey, screw up their body clocks and play a game at midnight would probably be impossible, but I’d love to see this unique event get more time in the sun.

This next one is relatively similar to my Alaska idea, except exponentially more doable and not at midnight. Cape Cod is well known in baseball circles for hosting the Cape Cod League – known colloquially as "The Cape" – the nation’s premier collegiate summer league.

The alumni list is a who’s who of current and former big-league All-Stars, not to mention the five Hall of Famers who played in The Cape: Pie Traynor, Carlton Fisk, Frank Thomas, Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio. It’s a picturesque setting for a baseball game — the evening sea air flowing in off the shore, fireflies everywhere, a picnic blanket on a grassy hill.

If MLB helped to upgrade one of the league’s 10 fields (most of the stadiums seat just 2,000 to 8,000 people) and had the Red Sox play a game there, it would be both a chaotic mess (traffic on the Upper Cape in-season is notably bonkers) and an unforgettable scene. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, go watch "Summer Catch." I’m sure it’s on MLB Network right now.

Hamtramck Stadium in Detroit is one of a handful of Negro League ballparks still standing in some capacity. The yard was home to the Detroit Stars, on and off, throughout the 1930s. At one point or another, it hosted future Hall of Famers including Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, Turkey Stearnes and Cool Papa Bell. But as the Negro League’s declined once MLB teams started signing the country’s best Black players, so did the stadium, which eventually fell into disrepair.

Fortunately, just this past month, it was announced that the stadium received $2.6 million in grant money and will soon undergo a renovation to restore it to its former glory. The Tigers host MLB’s longest-running and most extensive Negro Leagues celebration during their annual Negro Leagues Weekend.

Hosting one of those special games in a refurbished Hamtramck Stadium could be a very cool visual and a perfect way to pay homage to the Negro Leaguers who once played there. Hinchliffe Field in Patterson, New Jersey, which was home to the New York Black Yankees for more than a decade and is also currently being renovated, is another potential spot where MLB could pump some money into a worthwhile project.

Before the pandemic threw the world and the 2020 baseball season for a loop, there was a game scheduled to be played in Omaha, Nebraska, the site of the College World Series. And while that would certainly be a cool event, I think the league could go one step further and bring a big-league game onto campus somewhere.

Starkville, home to the defending CWS champs Mississippi State, would be a natural fit. Besides having one of the nation’s most consistent powerhouse programs, State boasts the rowdiest, most hyper and most energetic crowd in college baseball.

Maybe you rotate the site each year depending on who won the College World Series the previous season. There'd be no real need to upgrade the facilities; most of the top programs have absurdly nice setups nowadays. And you know that the fans would make it an incredible atmosphere.

What if every hit was a splash hit? Well, at least every home run. Imagine an outfield fence that literally butts up against the ocean, and the outfield seats were just folks in boats and rafts catching dingers.

The growing baseball nation of the Bahamas already hosts an annual home run derby with some of the sport’s brightest young stars like Bo Bichette and Jazz Chisholm – it’s incredibly awesome, I went a few years ago – so why not take things one step further and play a whole game there in-season?

It shouldn’t be too difficult to convince a bunch of ballplayers to spend a few days in literal paradise, and the country's baseball infrastructure is growing enough that you could actually pull this off. If the league splurged and helped improve the national baseball stadium, we might see even more Bahamian big leaguers coming up the chain.

But again, an ocean of splash hits into the ocean? Sign me up.

In honor of the Field of Dreams Game, Mark Titus and Charlotte Wilder present their lists of places they would like to see sporting events take place.

Jake Mintz is the louder half of @CespedesBBQ and a baseball analyst for FOX Sports. He’s an Orioles fan living in New York City, and thus, he leads a lonely existence most Octobers. If he’s not watching baseball, he’s almost certainly riding his bike. You can follow him on Twitter @Jake_Mintz.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.