Major League Baseball Dodgers-Yankees Rematch? New Arrival? FOX MLB Crew Make World Series Picks Updated Oct. 4, 2025 4:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Is a Los Angeles Dodgers dynasty brewing? Are the New York Yankees poised for World Series revenge? Does new blood emerge?

On Saturday's "MLB on FOX Pregame" show, the Studio Analysts gave their 2025 World Series predictions.

Dontrelle Willis: Dodgers over Yankees

Derek Jeter: Yankees over Cubs

"The Cubs need to get past Milwaukee and hope that Philadelphia and the Dodgers beat each other up."

Alex Rodriguez: Yankees over Phillies

"I think, finally, this is the year that Aaron Judge has a signature October. I'm going with a rematch of the 2009 World Series, Yankees over [the] Phillies, World Series MVP Aaron Judge, Yankees in six [games]."

David Ortiz: Dodgers over Mariners

"The American League's loaded with really good teams. The Mariners are looking really good, but I think it's going to stay blue, Dodgers over Mariners."

Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz & Dontrelle Willis make 2025 World Series predictions

Despite a lively offseason, the Dodgers are the No. 3 seed in the National League, having to defeat the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card Series to advance to the Division Series, where they'll face off against the Phillies, who won 96 games and were the only team from the NL East to make the playoffs. Elsewhere in the NL, the Brewers, who won an MLB-best 97 games, are playing the NL Central-rival Cubs.

In the American League, the Yankees lost the AL East to the top-seeded Toronto Blue Jays in a tiebreaker; the two teams are facing each other in the ALDS. Meanwhile, the Mariners won the AL West for the first time since winning 116 games in 2001 and are going up against the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS.

Game 1 of Yankees-Blue Jays is currently in progress on FOX and the FOX Sports app, with Game 1 of Tigers-Mariners on Saturday night at 8:38 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

