Major League Baseball
Dodgers To Be Without Pitcher Alex Vesia Heading Into World Series
Major League Baseball

Dodgers To Be Without Pitcher Alex Vesia Heading Into World Series

Updated Oct. 23, 2025 7:26 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that relief pitcher Alex Vesia will be away from the team as he deals with a personal family matter. They did not provide a timetable for his return.

Game 1 of the World Series against the Blue Jays is Friday. 

In a season where the Dodgers' bullpen struggled, Vesia provided consistency. He had a 3.02 earned run average and struck out 80 batters across 59.2 innings. 

Furthermore, he has been dependable throughout Los Angeles' postseason run, pitching to a 2-0 record. He earned a win in the Dodgers' NLDS Game 4 victory over the Phillies and their NLCS Game 3 win against the Brewers.

The Dodgers have three remaining left-handed relievers on their roster, including Jack Dreyer, Anthony Banda, and Clayton Kershaw, a starter by trade who has appeared in relief in the postseason. Each of those players will have to step up in Vesia's absence. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: Assembling the Ultimate 2025 World Series Starting Lineup

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: Assembling the Ultimate 2025 World Series Starting Lineup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes