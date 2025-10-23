Dodgers To Be Without Pitcher Alex Vesia Heading Into World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that relief pitcher Alex Vesia will be away from the team as he deals with a personal family matter. They did not provide a timetable for his return.

Game 1 of the World Series against the Blue Jays is Friday.

In a season where the Dodgers' bullpen struggled, Vesia provided consistency. He had a 3.02 earned run average and struck out 80 batters across 59.2 innings.

Furthermore, he has been dependable throughout Los Angeles' postseason run, pitching to a 2-0 record. He earned a win in the Dodgers' NLDS Game 4 victory over the Phillies and their NLCS Game 3 win against the Brewers.

The Dodgers have three remaining left-handed relievers on their roster, including Jack Dreyer, Anthony Banda, and Clayton Kershaw, a starter by trade who has appeared in relief in the postseason. Each of those players will have to step up in Vesia's absence.