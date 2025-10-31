Major League Baseball
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series Game 7: Starters, Lineups, How to Watch
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series Game 7: Starters, Lineups, How to Watch

Updated Nov. 1, 2025 1:56 a.m. ET

Game. 7.

The two best words in sports will, again, take center stage on Saturday night as the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers meet the Toronto Blue Jays in a winner-take-all showdown with the World Series on the line.

For the Dodgers, a chance to solidify their spot as a dynasty and become the first repeat champion in 25 years is at stake. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays, in their first World Series since 1993, will have a chance to clinch their first title since the club's own back-to-back run in 1992 and 1993. 

Game 7 of the World Series will air exclusively on FOX at 7 p.m. ET, and through streaming on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and FOX One.

Starting Pitchers

The Blue Jays will deploy Max Scherzer in Game 7, making him the fourth pitcher to start multiple World Series Game 7s; he also started the last Game 7 in 2019 with the Nationals. The first pitcher to pitch for four teams in the World Series, Scherzer started earlier in the series in Game 3, allowing five hits and three runs (including two home runs) with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched in a 6-5 LA win after an 18-inning marathon.

For the Dodgers, the marathon continues for Tyler Glasnow, who will get the start on short rest after closing Game 6. Manager Dave Roberts may also turn to Shohei Ohtani, the Game 4 starter, for 2-4 innings, but that remains to be seen. Glasnow also started Game 3, and allowed five hits and four runs (one HR) with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Roberts is expected to go with the same lineup as he did in Game 6, most notably with Mookie Betts batting cleanup once again. Betts is batting .130 through six games, but showed signs of life amid his slump with a two-run single in the third inning of Game 6 that swung the game in the Dodgers' favor; it was the three-time champion's first RBI since Game 3 of the NLCS.

Blue Jays Starting Lineup

After missing Games 4 and 5 with an oblique injury, veteran All-Star slugger George Springer returned to the lineup in the leadoff spot. Springer turned four plate appearances into two hits and one RBI for Toronto's only run in a 3-1 Game 6 loss. The Blue Jays, after being so proficient on offense, will lean on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to jumpstart things in Game 7. He has eight postseason home runs. 

