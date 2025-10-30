Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series Game 6: Starters, Lineups, How to Watch

Will the Blue Jays clinch their first World Series title in 32 years, or will the Dodgers live another day and force Game 7? Friday's showdown in Rogers Centre will truly be a spectacle.

Game 6 of the World Series will air exclusively on FOX at 8 p.m. ET, and through streaming on FOXSports.com , the FOX Sports App and FOX One.

Starting Pitchers

Toronto is expected to go with Kevin Gausman in the potential title-clincher. In Game 2, he held the Dodgers to three runs on four hits over 6 2/3 innings despite then giving up seventh-inning homers by Max Muncy and Will Smith. Over his five post-season appearances, Gausman has a 2-2 record with a 2.55 ERA and 18 strikeouts.

For the Dodgers, they'll turn their best postseason pitcher so far with Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Japanese ace has already thrown two complete games this postseason, including in the Game 2 win in Toronto. He has a 3-1 postseason mark with a 1.57 ERA. If Yamamoto goes the distance in Game 5, he'll be the first to have three straight complete games in the postseason since Curt Schilling with the 2001 Diamondbacks.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has yet to announce his starting lineup. A reshuffling of the lineup in Game 5, which included Will Smith in the No. 2 spot and moving Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman further down, didn't exactly help the Dodgers. In their last two games, they have only scored three runs. If you take into account Game 3's 18-frame marathon, the Dodgers have only scraped out four runs in their 29 innings.

Blue Jays Starting Lineup

Blue Jays manager John Schneider has yet to announce his starting lineup. The big question will be whether George Springer will see action in a clinching scenario. The veteran All-Star slugger has sat out two straight games after suffering an oblique/side injury in Game 3. Whether or not Springer plays, the Blue Jays have to feel pretty good about how their lineup is performing. In Game 5's win, Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. became the first players to hit back-to-back home runs to lead off a game in World Series history.

