Major League Baseball
Dodgers unveil big plans for All-Star Game Dodgers unveil big plans for All-Star Game
Major League Baseball

Dodgers unveil big plans for All-Star Game

44 mins ago

From the stadium to the sea, the Los Angeles Dodgers unveiled plans this week for this summer’s MLB All-Star Game, the franchise’s first time as host in 42 years.

Dodger Stadium had been scheduled as the site in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the schedule and the game was canceled. Last year’s game was played in Denver.

The stadium, LA Live in downtown Los Angeles and the Santa Monica Pier located 18 miles west of Chavez Ravine will be the backdrops for events starting July 15.

"No city and no city’s fans have supported their team like the Dodgers’ fans have," team President Stan Kasten said. "They are hungry for this game and they are very excited that we are finally going to have it."

The All-Star Game is July 19.

"I hope I make it," said Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, an eight-time All-Star. "All the road teams that come in and get to play here, they say what a great place Dodger Stadium is. We’re excited to share it."

Capitalizing on the 42 years since they hosted, the Dodgers will be honoring Jackie Robinson, who wore No. 42 when he broke baseball’s color barrier with the franchise 75 years ago. His widow, Rachel, turns 100 on the day of the All-Star Game.

"There’s a lot of opportunity that came from Jackie and all the other players that kind of came through," Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts said.

The Futures Game and the celebrity softball game will be played on a Saturday for the first time.

The Home Run Derby is July 18, the same day workouts will be held.

Play Ball Park will be set up at LA Live featuring baseball and softball, music and a red carpet for the All-Star players and their families to strut before being shuttled to Dodger Stadium. Some indoor events will be at the nearby convention center.

The MLB draft begins Sunday night on the outdoor plaza at LA Live.

From Friday through Sunday at the Santa Monica Pier and nearby beach, fans can attend free events that include instructional youth baseball and softball, a daily yoga class and baseball-themed sand sculptures. Batting and pitching cages will be set up on the pier. MLB will join Heal the Bay to stage a beach cleanup on July 16.

The Dodgers last hosted the All-Star Game in 1980, when they had four selections: Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell and Jerry Reuss, who was the winning pitcher. The National League beat the American League, 4-2. Future Dodgers pitching coach Rick Honeycutt was an AL reliever.

The Dodgers first hosted the game in 1959 when they played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after moving to the West Coast from Brooklyn. Dodger Stadium, third-oldest in the majors, didn’t open until 1962.

Reporting by Associated Press.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Yankees' King, Cubs' Robertson among relievers to watch so far in 2022
Major League Baseball

Yankees' King, Cubs' Robertson among relievers to watch so far in 2022

2 hours ago
Former Astros, Giants star Hunter Pence on doing things his own way
Major League Baseball

Former Astros, Giants star Hunter Pence on doing things his own way

2 hours ago
Dusty Baker becomes first Black manager to 2,000 MLB wins
Major League Baseball

Dusty Baker becomes first Black manager to 2,000 MLB wins

6 hours ago
MLB roster cuts: Mets DFA Canó, Yankees option Andújar
Major League Baseball

MLB roster cuts: Mets DFA Canó, Yankees option Andújar

1 day ago
MLB Top 10: Yankees, Mets cruise to the top of the rankings
Major League Baseball

MLB Top 10: Yankees, Mets cruise to the top of the rankings

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes