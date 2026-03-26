Touching Base: A Three-Peat In Sight But Dodgers Aren't Thinking October ... Yet

To their fans and many players around the league, the Dodgers are the blueprint, an ideal model of the success and synergy that’s possible when a willing ownership group supports an adept front office.

To the 29 other fanbases, they represent a different kind of poster child, a quintessential example of everything wrong with the sport’s economic system and competitive imbalance.

The narrative hasn’t changed as they embark on a new season, certainly not after adding the best free agent on the market and the best closer available to their championship core. Only now, they’re looking to become the first team in a quarter-century to win three World Series in a row.

The pressure of that task does not appear to intimidate a veteran group that is already coming off of one triumphant title defense.

"It’s going to be weird to say, but this year feels, to me, almost a little more relaxed," Max Muncy told me last month, attributing the ease he felt this spring to the Dodgers’ normal build-up after starting the 2024 and 2025 seasons early in Seoul and Tokyo, respectively. "With that, you don’t even think about, ‘Oh, we’re trying to three-peat.’... You can’t focus on October yet.

"Obviously we know that’s our goal, and we expect to be there, but you can’t go about your work with that in mind. You’ve got to go about your work thinking, ‘How am I getting better today? How are we getting better today as a team? What are we doing as a team today?’ That’s the message we’ve always tried to preach here."

Kyle Tucker is a new addition for the already loaded Dodgers. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dave Roberts relayed similar thoughts to his group in February when the Dodgers reconvened for the first time as a full group this spring. On paper, he knows this is probably the best roster he has ever managed, no small feat for a team that has won three championships in the last six years and 12 division titles in the last 13 seasons.

But Roberts, like Muncy, doesn’t feel any added pressure compared to recent years. In the midst of the Dodgers’ golden era, winning the World Series has become the annual expectation, and the Dodgers are returning all the core pieces from an experienced squad that already demonstrated its resolve last season.

"I thought we did a very good job of keeping our eyes looking forward at our goal versus looking to the side and looking at who’s around us, who’s chasing us," Roberts said. "Knowing you have a target — as we should if we’re the defending champions — but to still focus on yourselves and what’s forward, that’s what we do a good job of."

So the goal, and his message, remain largely the same.

Had the Dodgers stood pat this offseason, they still would have been the favorites to win it all again in 2026. Instead, they targeted "needle-movers" and kept pushing, addressing the two biggest concerns on their roster by adding four-time All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker and three-time All-Star closer Edwin Diaz.

The Dodgers addressed a perceived weakness by adding an elite closer with Edwin Diaz. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Both could have signed a longer deal elsewhere, but both chose the Dodgers on lucrative shorter-term pacts. The three-year, $69 million deal for Díaz set a record for average annual value for a reliever. The staggering four-year, $240 million deal for Tucker set a record for present-day average annual value for any player.

"We've built something really special around here," said Freddie Freeman, "and everybody wants to be a part of it."

The Dodgers aren’t concerned about complacency, but the injection of new talent helps in that regard.

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When Roberts gathered his team together for the first time in February, he discussed the 2025 championship run and the little things that got the Dodgers back to baseball’s apogee. Then he handed the floor to newcomers Tucker and Díaz, who shared their views of the Dodgers’ organization from the outside.

"It was just more about what made the Dodgers attractive to them," Roberts explained, "and I think it’s powerful for our guys to hear it from the other side, from somebody who hasn’t been here."

For Díaz, who has yet to make it to a World Series in his nine-year career, he felt this move gave him his best shot to win.

For the Dodgers, this winter’s spending was just the latest example of their desire to cement their place atop the sport’s pedestal, regardless of the staggering cost, the tax penalties incurred or the simmering hostility around the league as they operate in a different financial stratosphere.

"When you see your front office go out and add more guys, saying, ‘We’re not done,’ it just kind of creates a message of we have to keep winning," Muncy said. "It’s very invigorating for the players to know the organization wants to keep winning. They’re not just set with one win. They want to keep going, and that creates a hunger in itself."

Building A Juggernaut

The Dodgers have built their juggernaut, and become the envy and epicenter of the sport, for a multitude of reasons. They’ve chosen their long-term deals carefully, they’ve drafted and developed well internally and they’ve spent exorbitantly, using their many revenue streams to invest back into the product unlike any team before. The result is back-to-back World Series championships and a team that is the overwhelming favorite to win a third straight, something that hasn’t been done since the 1998-2000 Yankees. Prior to that, it was the 1972-74 Oakland Athletics.

Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA standings project the Dodgers to win 103 games, nine more than the next closest team. FanGraphs gives the Dodgers a 19.7% chance to win the World Series, 10% higher than the next closest team.

"You always have to have somebody that teams and fans enjoy disliking," Roberts said, leaning into the villain role. "That’s good for fans and sports, I think. I was one of those guys that didn’t like the Yankees but saw their value to the sport, certainly…when you can get put in that vein of the Yankees of the ‘90s, you’re doing something right."

Dave Roberts and Shohei Ohtani are chasing a third ring. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Whether or not the Dodgers win it all again, the acrimony felt by fans and owners of other teams is certain to bleed into the upcoming labor negotiations. Most of the players on those 29 other teams, however, don’t see any problem with the way the Dodgers operate.

Last month, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the rival Padres both praised the way the Dodgers built their team. So did Bryce Harper, whose Phillies came up short against the Dodgers in last year’s NLDS.

"They pay the money, they spend the money, they run their team like a business," Harper said. "They run it the right way. They understand where they need to put their money into but also, people don't look at this either, their draft and their development is unbelievable."

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Those supporting pieces make it feel inevitable that the Dodgers could sleepwalk their way to the 2026 postseason, even with Blake Snell, Tommy Edman, Kiké Hernández and a plethora of talented relievers starting the season on the injured list and Roki Sasaki coming off an ominous spring. For most teams, those obstacles could derail a season. The Dodgers, however, are not most teams. They’ve built a roster seemingly deep enough to provide an answer for any problem that might arise.

And yet, despite the fan vitriol, they are not an indomitable force. Getting to the playoffs hasn’t and shouldn’t be a problem. Once there, though, they know that nothing is guaranteed.

In 2024, the Padres had two chances to knock off their rivals in the NLDS and came up short both times, despite the Dodgers needing to patch together bullpen games to survive the gauntlet. The Dodgers have harkened back to that series victory as a turning point for the franchise.

In 2025, the additions of Snell and Tanner Scott seemingly pushed them to heights unseen. Many projected them to shatter the all-time wins record. Instead, they won 93 games, their fewest in a full season since 2018. They treated the regular season like a dress rehearsal, carefully handling their pitching staff so their best arms could be available when needed most at season’s end. And still, they needed to use their starters in relief to survive October. The Blue Jays came two outs away from conquering Goliath before falling victim to an unlikely protagonist.

Shohei Ohtani are eyeing a historic World Series three-peat this season. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It was Miguel Rojas, not Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts or Freeman, who was the Game 7 hero with a game-tying, series-altering, life-changing home run.

"I waited 20 years in professional baseball to have that moment, and it happens to me at the end of my career," Rojas said last month. "In Italy, I’m walking around Rome and I’m seeing Dodgers fans over there saying, ‘Thank you for hitting that home run.’ It’s crazy. It’s overwhelming."

The ninth-inning blast from Rojas, who had just one home run the final two months of the season, and a back-and-forth World Series for the ages demonstrated the unpredictability of postseason baseball.

The result made the target on the Dodgers’ back even bigger entering 2026.

"It’s a challenge, but it’s something we get to look forward to," Muncy said. "We get to embrace it. That’s what makes it fun."

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