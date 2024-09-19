Major League Baseball Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani becomes first MLB player to post 50/50 season Updated Sep. 19, 2024 7:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Shohei Ohtani has made even more history.

The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger hit his 49th, 50th and 51st home runs of the season Thursday against the Miami Marlins, making him the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. Ohtani also recorded his 50th and 51st stolen bases Thursday, finishing the game 6-for-6 with 10 RBIs.

The historic blast came in the seventh inning off Miami's Mike Baumann. It was Ohtani's second home run and fifth hit of the day and broke Shawn Green's Dodgers franchise record for home runs in a season. Ohtani preceeded that opposite-field home run with a two-run blast to right field in the sixth inning, and followed it up with a 440-foot three-run home run to right field in the ninth.

Ohtani's 50/50 milestone punctuates a remarkable first season with the Dodgers, who signed the two-way superstar to a record 10-year, $700 million deal this past offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old earned his fourth All-Star nod this summer and is the heavy favorite to capture the National League MVP. His 50 homers also lead the NL and trail Aaron Judge for the most in baseball. His 51 stolen bases are the second-most in the league, trailing just Elly De La Cruz.

With his stellar play at the plate and as a baserunner, Ohtani is currently a heavy favorite to win the third MVP Award of his illustrious career. He won the AL MVP twice, including in 2023, during his six-year tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Unlike his two MVP seasons, Ohtani didn't pitch in the 2024 regular season after undergoing an operation to repair a UCL tear in his pitching elbow in September 2023.

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani becomes first player in MLB history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season

If Ohtani wins NL MVP, he'll follow in the footsteps of Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Ohtani's 50/50 season also came on the heels of Acuna's historic 2023 season, where he hit 41 home runs and stole 73 bases. Ohtani in August joined Acuna as one of the six players to ever accomplish a 40/40 season, when he hit a walk-off grand slam against the Tampa Bay Rays for his 40th homer of the year. He became the quickest player to achieve a 40-40 season by 21 games, hitting his 40th homer in the 126th game of the season. From there, the countdown to 50/50 was on.

For perspective on Ohtani's 50/50 feat, here's a list of the most stolen bases in a single season for a player who also hit 50 home runs (there's a tie for first and fifth).

Alex Rodriguez (2007) - 54 HR and 24 steals Willie Mays (1955) - 51 HR and 24 steals Brady Anderson (1996) - 50 HR and 21 steals Ken Griffey Jr (1998) - 56 HR and 20 steals Sammy Sosa (1998) - 66 HR and 18 steals Alex Rodriguez (2001) - 52 HR and 18 steals

On the flip side, here's a list of the most home runs in a single season for a player who also swiped 50 bags (there's a tie for fifth).

Ronald Acuna (2023) - 73 steals and 41 HR Eric Davis (1987) - 50 steals and 37 HR Barry Bonds (1990) - 52 steals and 33 HR Hanley Ramirez (2007) - 51 steals and 29 HR Rickey Henderson (1986) - 87 steals and 28 HR Rickey Henderson (1990) - 65 steals and 28 HR

For the first time in Ohtani's MLB career, his year won't come to an end when the regular season concludes. The Dodgers are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, marking the first time Ohtani will play in the postseason.

As Ohtani seeks his first title, the Dodgers have opened the door for him to possibly pitch in the postseason. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters earlier in September that there's a "very slim" chance Ohtani will be on the mound, but noted it's "not zero."

Ohtani also seemingly left the door open, too.

"I am not sure," Ohtani told reporters with a smirk through an interpreter on Sept. 17.

Regardless of what happens in October, Ohtani has another record next to his name.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share