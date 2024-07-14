Major League Baseball Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (triceps) moved to 60-day IL Published Jul. 14, 2024 2:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has been dealing with a right triceps issue, was moved to the 60-day injured list on Sunday. The Japanese right-hander won't be eligible to return before Aug. 16.

The Dodgers activated right-hander Brent Honeywell, who was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh, to the 40-man roster.

"Yamamoto [has] thrown twice this past week," manager Dave Roberts revealed Friday. "He [has] played catch out to 60 feet twice, and he’s supposed to play catch [on July 13]. There [has] been no soreness, no pain. So he’s in a good spot."

He began experiencing soreness in his right arm after throwing a career-high 106 pitches against the New York Yankees on June 7. He exited the Dodgers' June 15 game against the Kansas City Royals after just two innings.

Yamamoto has gone 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA over 14 starts (74.0 innings pitched) and 84 strikeouts in his first MLB season. The 25-year-old, who signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers this offseason, also boasts a 1.068 WHIP.

