Dodgers manager Dave Roberts went golfing with Kevin from 'The Office' during Shohei Ohtani rumors

The saga of Shohei Ohtani free-agency rumors reached a particular pinnacle during the offseason when it was falsely reported that the two-way superstar was headed on a plane to Toronto.

Fans everywhere will undoubtedly remember that chaotic day, but perhaps none more so than Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

"I was at Rancho Sante Fe Golf Club in San Diego, playing my worst round of golf," Roberts said on ESPN's broadcast during Thursday's spring training game, per MLB.com.

That day, Roberts' golf partner was none other than actor Brian Baumgartner, who played the beloved accountant Kevin on the American version of "The Office." Understandably, Roberts' game was impacted by the rumors surrounding Ohtani.

"I was pleading to [Baumgartner] like,'hey man, I promise I'm a better golfer than I am today. I just got a lot of stuff going on in my mind," Roberts said. "So he was laughing, and he gave me a mulligan for the day."

Roberts might have struggled on the links that day, but he won the ultimate prize when Ohtani announced his decision to join the Dodgers the following day.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Baumgartner's golf game — "The Office" actor has golfed in celebrity tournaments, but is also known for his basketball skills and has participated in past NBA All-Star weekend festivities — Roberts didn't hesitate to give him props.

"It's a funky swing, but he hits it in the fairway, so I'm thinking better golfer," he said.

