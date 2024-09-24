Major League Baseball
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw is in 'a holding pattern' with toe injury
Major League Baseball

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw is in 'a holding pattern' with toe injury

Published Sep. 24, 2024

Clayton Kershaw is in "a holding pattern" and there are currently no plans for the Dodgers' three-time Cy Young Award winner to face hitters as he tries to overcome a toe injury.

"I don't think there's been improvement," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday before his NL West-leading team opened a crucial three-game series against second-place San Diego. "Him not facing hitters this week is pretty telling in itself."

The 36-year-old left-hander went on the injured list Aug. 31 with a bone spur in his left big toe. Kershaw didn't pitch until July 25 after having offseason shoulder surgery.

He was 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven starts before getting hurt.

The 10-time All-Star played catch Tuesday but "there's something that's holding him up from progressing to face hitters," Roberts said. "Hopefully in the next few days we'll get a little more clarity on how he's feeling."

Kershaw signed one-year contract in February plus a 2025 player option worth $5 million, which if he is healthy at the end of this season can escalate by $15 million based on criteria involving starts or relief innings.

"He'll do whatever he can to be available whenever he's needed," Roberts said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

