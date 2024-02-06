Major League Baseball Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers reportedly reach agreement on deal Updated Feb. 6, 2024 12:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed on a deal that will keep the franchise's longtime ace in L.A.

Multiple outlets reported the news on Tuesday. Terms and length of the deal were not immediately revealed.

The 35-year-old Kershaw was a first-round pick of the Dodgers in 2006 and has played all 16 years of his big-league career for the franchise.

He is a three-time winner of the NL Cy Young Award (2011, 2013, 2014) and was also named NL MVP in 2014, when he was 21-3 with a 1.77 ERA.

The 10-time All-Star is 210-92 with a 2.48 ERA for his career.

This is a developing story.

