Dodgers, Cardinals lead list of MLB's top position player trios

1 day ago

By Rowan Kavner
FOX Sports MLB Writer

The most powerful offense in baseball begins at the peak.

Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman have sparked the top of a deep Dodgers lineup that leads the majors in every slash-line category (.261/.337/.452). Freeman and Turner rank first and second, respectively, among MLB's hit leaders this season, while Betts is the Dodgers’ leader in wins above replacement.

Together, they’re unquestionably one of the most formidable trios in the majors. But have they been the best?

The question is somewhat subjective, so let’s simplify it. Based on WAR — factoring in both FanGraphs’ (fWAR) and Baseball Reference’s (bWAR) versions of the stat — these are the teams that boast the most valuable position player trios in baseball this year.

A category of their own: Los Angeles AngelsShohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Taylor Ward 

Combined fWAR: 15.3 (Ohtani 7.9, Trout 4.8, Ward 2.6)
Combined bWAR: 15.1 (Ohtani 7.9, Trout 4.8, Ward 2.4)
Average: 15.2 WAR

Yes, this is meant to look at the top position player trios in baseball. And if we include only what Ohtani’s doing as a designated hitter, the Angels wouldn’t make the list. But we wouldn't be offering a fair or complete picture without including the value Ohtani is adding as a pitcher, so we’ll separate the Angels here.

If you count Ohtani’s hitting and pitching WAR, the trio of Ohtani, Trout and Ward would rank as the fourth-most valuable trio in baseball this year. That’s rather remarkable considering that Trout has played in only 97 of the Angels’ 133 games, while Ward has played in 110. It also speaks to just how ridiculous a season Ohtani is having (again).

Shohei Ohtani's 100 mph sinker headlines Pitching Ninja's filthiest pitches

Shohei Ohtani's 100 mph sinker headlines Pitching Ninja's filthiest pitches
Rob Friedman, aka "Pitching Ninja," joins Ben Verlander to discuss the filthiest pitches of the week, led by Shohei Ohtani's new 100 mph sinker.

5. Houston AstrosYordan Álvarez, Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker/Alex Bregman 

Combined fWAR: 14.4 (Altuve 5.0, Bregman 4.8, Alvarez 4.7)
Combined bWAR: 14.2 (Tucker 5.0, Alvarez 4.9, Altuve 4.3)
Average: 14.3 WAR 

WAR calculations tend to vary slightly from place to place, with each valuing certain statistics over others in their attempts to measure a player’s value in all facets of the game. It’s a complicated stat that inevitably leads to varied conclusions all meant to provide an overall picture of a player (you can read a more detailed overview here). With that in mind, the Astros present an interesting case.

Baseball Reference has Tucker as a 5.0 WAR player, which would place him first on his team. FanGraphs’ version has Tucker worth 4.1 WAR, which would place him fourth. But regardless of the order in which you rank them — and which of the four you consider Houston's top trio — it demonstrates the depth of high-level talent on the Astros that any three of Altuve, Bregman, Álvarez and Tucker can create one of the top trios in baseball.

4. Atlanta BravesDansby Swanson, Austin Riley, Michael Harris II

Combined fWAR: 15.2 (Swanson 5.6, Riley 5.4, Harris 4.2) 
Combined bWAR: 15.0 (Riley, 5.7, Swanson 5.0, Harris 4.3) 
Average: 15.1 WAR

There’s a reason Harris and Riley both received midseason extensions.

Harris didn’t make his MLB debut until May 28, and he already ranks in the top 30 in WAR among major-leaguers with at least 300 plate appearances this season. He has brought an incredible boost to an already playoff-bound club led by Riley, who is tied for third in the majors with 35 homers, and Swanson, who leads all major-league shortstops defensively, at 17 outs above average.

Baseball Reference and FanGraphs have a difference in opinion on whether Swanson or Riley is the Braves’ WAR leader, but either way, they’ve been two of the best players in baseball this season, and they each rank in MLB’s top 10 in fWAR.

3. New York YankeesAaron Judge, D.J. LeMahieu, Jose Trevino/Andrew Benintendi

Combined fWAR: 15.6 (Judge 9.1, Trevino 3.5, LeMahieu 3.0)
Combined bWAR: 15.4 (Judge 8.6, LeMahieu 3.8, Benintendi 3.0 KC/NY) 
Average: 15.5 WAR

The Braves, Astros, Dodgers and Cardinals each have three players worth at least four WAR this year. The Yankees are the exception on this list, but when one player is performing at the level Judge is, it elevates the entire group to elite status.

By bWAR or fWAR, there’s not a Yankees player other than Judge in the top 30 in MLB. Even so, with Judge, a trio including LeMahieu and either Trevino or Benintendi is automatically top-three in the majors. This year, Judge has been two wins better than every other MLB player besides Ohtani (7.9 fWAR). As of Thursday, he has mashed 19 more homers than any other player in baseball.

Aaron Judge's pursuit of the American League home run record

Aaron Judge's pursuit of the American League home run record
Ben Verlander and Deesha Thosar discuss Aaron Judge's pursuit of the AL single-season home run record and who should win AL MVP.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers — Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman

Combined fWAR: 17.6 (Betts 6.4, Freeman 6.0, Turner 5.2)
Combined bWAR: 15.4 (Betts 6.2, Freeman 5.0, Turner 4.2)
Average: 16.5 WAR

FanGraphs’ and Baseball Reference’s versions of WAR vary considerably on Freeman and Turner, with FanGraphs rating each of them about a full win better than Baseball Reference. Regardless, this might be the most balanced top three in baseball, particularly when it comes to offensive value.

All three Dodgers rank in the top 30 among qualified players in OPS. Betts has set a career high in homers (33), and neither Freeman nor Turner had missed a game through August. With his team holding a commanding lead in the NL West, manager Dave Roberts gave Turner his first breather of the year on Sept. 2 (much to the shortstop’s chagrin). Turner has a hit in every other game he has played this month and a total of 168 on the year. Freeman is the only major-leaguer with more (172 as of Thursday).

Mike Trout, Freddie Freeman, Aaron Judge headline the Team of the Week

Mike Trout, Freddie Freeman, Aaron Judge headline the Team of the Week
Ben Verlander gives us his latest Team of the Week, featuring the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy, the Angels’ Mike Trout, the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette.

They’re arguably the top trio in baseball … but they aren't quite the most valuable, based on WAR. That group, as it turns out, resides in St. Louis. 

1. St. Louis CardinalsPaul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Tommy Edman

Combined fWAR: 19.1 (Goldschmidt 7.1, Arenado 7.0, Edman 5.0) 
Combined bWAR: 21.0 (Goldschmidt 7.6, Arenado 7.4, Edman 6.0) 
Average: 20.1 WAR

Goldschmidt and Arenado would win any duo honor this year. Add the contributions of Edman, and the Cardinals boast the most valuable trio as well. In fact, they’re the only team with three players worth at least six bWAR this year. 

Even with their already spectacular résumés, Goldschmidt and Arenado are enjoying career years. Goldschmidt leads the NL in every slash-line category and has mashed 35 homers with an NL-best 109 RBIs. Arenado has a career-best 162 OPS+. Consider the additional defensive prowess of Arenado and Edman — they rank third and first in the NL, respectively, in outs above average — and the distinctive trio stands slightly above the rest by both bWAR and fWAR.

Rowan Kavner covers the Dodgers and NL West for FOX Sports. He previously was the Dodgers’ editor of digital and print publications. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner.

