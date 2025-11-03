Major League Baseball
Dodgers-Blue Jays Game 7: Most Watched World Series Game Since 2017
Updated Nov. 3, 2025 5:51 p.m. ET

The superstar lineups? The big home runs? The wildest ninth-inning in recent World Series memory? It all made for some serious must-see TV.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Game 7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday proved to be an instant classic. The game averaged 25.984 million viewers on FOX and FOX Sports properties, FOX Sports announced Monday. That makes it the most-watched World Series game since Game 7 of the 2017 Fall Classic, when the Houston Astros defeated the Dodgers. That game averaged 28.287 million viewers.

Viewership for Saturday's game peaked at 31.543 million viewers during the 11:30-11:45 p.m. ET window. That was roughly around the time that the game went into extra innings following Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas' home run to tie the game, 4-4, in the ninth inning. Dodgers catcher Will Smith hit the go-ahead home run in the 11th before World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered a series-ending double play in the bottom half of the frame. 

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game 7 Highlights 🔥 World Series on FOX

Relive our Game 7 coverage: 7 Takeaways | Yamamoto's Greatness

The dramatic finish helped viewership improve by 10% over the most recent World Series Game 7, when the Washington Nationals took down the Astros in 2019. That game averaged 23.187 million viewers. 

Saturday's Game 7 was also FOX's most-watched Saturday primetime telecast since Jan. 18. That was when the Washington Commanders upset the Detroit Lions in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. 

Final numbers for viewership of the 2025 World Series are expected on Tuesday. 

Los Angeles Dodgers
Toronto Blue Jays
Shohei Ohtani
