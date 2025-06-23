Major League Baseball
Diamondbacks Lose 3 Different Stars To Injuries on Monday
Major League Baseball

Diamondbacks Lose 3 Different Stars To Injuries on Monday

Updated Jun. 23, 2025 11:10 p.m. ET

The Arizona Diamondbacks experienced a run of injuries on Monday that quickly went from bad to worse. 

Third baseman Eugenio Suarez left the game against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning after being hit on the hand by a 95.9 mph fastball from right-handed pitcher Shane Smith.

The team said on social media that Suarez sustained a bruise and that X-rays were negative.

Suárez hopped in the batter's box as he raised his right hand in pain. He dropped his bat and grabbed his right hand with his left. He was replaced in the field for the bottom of the first by Ildemaro Vargas.

Then, in the fourth inning, first baseman Josh Naylor left the game with what the team explained as right shoulder discomfort. Naylor appeared to hurt his shoulder on a swing during an at-bat in the second. He's considered day-to-day. Tim Tawa replaced Naylor at first.

The day started with Suárez being named the NL player of the week after he batted .440 with four homers and 10 RBIs.

Despite the injuries to Suarez and Naylor, though, the Diamondbacks rallied to beat the White Sox 10-0 behind a two-home-run night by Pavin Smith. But, following the game, Arizona's manager Torey Lovullo announced star outfielder Corbin Carroll would be placed on the 15-day IL with a fractured left wrist. 

Carroll hasn't played since a sinker caught him in the left-hand on Wednesday in Toronto.

The banged-up Diamondbacks are also missing catcher Gabriel Moreno, who suffered a hairline fracture in his right index finger after being hit by a wild pitch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

