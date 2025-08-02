Major League Baseball
Derek Jeter on Yankees' Recent Struggles: 'Way Too Many Mistakes'
Updated Aug. 2, 2025 8:50 p.m. ET

Are the New York Yankees built to return to the World Series? The Captain doesn't think so unless they fix those errors and mistakes.

"They make way too many mistakes... You can't get away with making that number of mistakes against great teams," Yankees great and FOX Sports' analyst Derek Jeter said during Saturday's rain delay at the MLB Speedway Classic.

The Yankees made a flurry of trade deadline deals to improve their bullpen, bringing in relievers David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Jake Bird from the Colorado Rockies and Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants

But all three struggled in Friday's brutal 13-12 loss to the Miami Marlins, which included several blown leads. The Yankees had won 79 straight games when scoring 10-plus runs, which was the longest streak in MLB since 2019.

"New team, new surroundings, it takes awhile to adjust," Jeter added. 

