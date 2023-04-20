Major League Baseball Diamondbacks reportedly designate Madison Bumgarner for assignment Updated Apr. 20, 2023 1:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated three-time World Series champion and four-time MLB All-Star Madison Bumgarner for assignment, according to multiple sources.

Arizona signed Bumgarner to an $85 million deal ahead of the 2020 campaign, but the 2014 World Series MVP has struggled during his time with the club, posting a 5.23 ERA over 69 starts. He currently sports an 0-3 record this season with a 10.26 ERA, 10 strikeouts and 15 walks over four starts.

In Wednesday's game, Bumgarner allowed seven runs, seven hits and four walks in three innings of work in the Diamondbacks' 14-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

"The empathetic side of me hurts for him," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "I want every pitcher to do well and I know how hard he’s working. He’s just grinding.

"The other side of me is extremely frustrated. I want to see everybody do well and help us win baseball games and unfortunately that didn’t happen."

With the move, the D-Backs will have to eat more than $34 million remaining on Bumgarner's contract. The 33-year-old is still owed around $20.4 million for the remainder of this season and another $14 million in 2024.

If the 33-year-old Bumgarner clears waivers, he could then sign with a team for the MLB minimum of $720,000.

Since entering the league in 2009, Bumgardner has recorded a 134-124 record with a 3.47 ERA in 355 career starts. He owns an 8-3 mark and a 2.11 ERA in the postseason.

