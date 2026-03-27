Major League Baseball
Cubs World Series Champion, Braves Star Jason Heyward Announces MLB Retirement
Major League Baseball

Cubs World Series Champion, Braves Star Jason Heyward Announces MLB Retirement

Published Mar. 27, 2026 1:10 p.m. ET

Jason Heyward, who launched his 16-year major-league career with the Atlanta Braves in 2010 and won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, announced his retirement on Friday.

Heyward played in 34 games with the San Diego Padres in 2025, hitting .176.

For his career, Heyward hit .255 with 186 home runs with six teams. He also played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The outfielder won five Gold Gloves, including four straight seasons from 2014 through 2017.

Heyward, whose nickname is "J Hey," played his first five seasons with the Braves and set career highs with 27 homers and 82 RBIs for Atlanta in 2012. He was drafted by the Braves in 2007 from Henry County High School in suburban Atlanta.

Heyward played for the Cubs for seven seasons, from 2016 through 2022. He said he plans to focus on his Jason Heyward Baseball Academy, a youth development program based in Chicago.

"I wanted to reach this moment and know without a doubt that it was time to walk away, and I do," Heyward said in a statement. "No second-guessing, no looking back, just gratitude."

Heyward said playing 16 years in the major leagues "gave me everything, and now I get to give some of that back. Through the Jason Heyward Baseball Academy, I get to mentor the next generation, keep my hands in the game, and make sure kids in my community have the opportunities and the space to dream the same way I did."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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