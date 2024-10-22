Major League Baseball
Cheapest ticket prices for Yankees-Dodgers World Series soaring above $1000
Major League Baseball

Cheapest ticket prices for Yankees-Dodgers World Series soaring above $1000

Updated Oct. 22, 2024 4:46 p.m. ET

Resale tickets for the World Series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium started at $1,358 on Monday evening on StubHub.

That's an increase from opening prices on TickPick earlier Monday, where the cheapest tickets available came in at $999 and later increased to $1,085.

StubHub said sales outpaced last year's final figures and are four times higher than the pace of the 2022 World Series Series. Sales for Games 3-5 in New York are 40% higher than for Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 in Los Angeles.

Vivid Seats, another resale outlet, said its average price of tickets sold for this year's Series was $1,368, about double the $685 last year for the Texas Rangers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup. Vivid said its resale price averaged $550 for the 2009 World Series between the Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.

Vivid said the average price of tickets it sold Monday was $1,302 for Game 1 on Friday, $1,392 for Game 2 on Saturday, $1,443 for Game 3 at Yankee Stadium and $1,389 for Game 4 on Oct. 29. It did not disclose a figure of how many tickets it sold. As of Tuesday afternoon, the cheapest Game 3 ticket was standing room only at Yankee Stadium for $1,705.

For those unable to make it in person, Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will start at 8 p.m. ET Friday, and you can catch that and every game of the series on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

New York Yankees
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani
