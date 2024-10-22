Major League Baseball Cheapest ticket prices for Yankees-Dodgers World Series soaring above $1000 Updated Oct. 22, 2024 4:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Resale tickets for the World Series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium started at $1,358 on Monday evening on StubHub.

That's an increase from opening prices on TickPick earlier Monday, where the cheapest tickets available came in at $999 and later increased to $1,085.

StubHub said sales outpaced last year's final figures and are four times higher than the pace of the 2022 World Series Series. Sales for Games 3-5 in New York are 40% higher than for Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vivid Seats, another resale outlet, said its average price of tickets sold for this year's Series was $1,368, about double the $685 last year for the Texas Rangers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup. Vivid said its resale price averaged $550 for the 2009 World Series between the Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.

Vivid said the average price of tickets it sold Monday was $1,302 for Game 1 on Friday, $1,392 for Game 2 on Saturday, $1,443 for Game 3 at Yankee Stadium and $1,389 for Game 4 on Oct. 29. It did not disclose a figure of how many tickets it sold. As of Tuesday afternoon, the cheapest Game 3 ticket was standing room only at Yankee Stadium for $1,705.

For those unable to make it in person, Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will start at 8 p.m. ET Friday, and you can catch that and every game of the series on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience New York Yankees Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani

share