Cheapest ticket prices for Yankees-Dodgers World Series soaring above $1000
Resale tickets for the World Series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium started at $1,358 on Monday evening on StubHub.
That's an increase from opening prices on TickPick earlier Monday, where the cheapest tickets available came in at $999 and later increased to $1,085.
StubHub said sales outpaced last year's final figures and are four times higher than the pace of the 2022 World Series Series. Sales for Games 3-5 in New York are 40% higher than for Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 in Los Angeles.
Vivid Seats, another resale outlet, said its average price of tickets sold for this year's Series was $1,368, about double the $685 last year for the Texas Rangers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup. Vivid said its resale price averaged $550 for the 2009 World Series between the Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.
Vivid said the average price of tickets it sold Monday was $1,302 for Game 1 on Friday, $1,392 for Game 2 on Saturday, $1,443 for Game 3 at Yankee Stadium and $1,389 for Game 4 on Oct. 29. It did not disclose a figure of how many tickets it sold. As of Tuesday afternoon, the cheapest Game 3 ticket was standing room only at Yankee Stadium for $1,705.
For those unable to make it in person, Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will start at 8 p.m. ET Friday, and you can catch that and every game of the series on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 World Series odds: Dodgers favored over Yankees
Three reasons why the Mets might just be getting started: 'We raised the bar'
Who has home field advantage in the 2024 World Series?
-
How to watch the 2024 World Series: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
World Series Winners: Complete list of champions by year
Who has won the most World Series titles? Championships by team
-
Dodgers finish off Mets with 10-5 win in NLCS Game 6, will face Yankees in World Series
2024 MLB MVP race, odds: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani will likely win AL, NL MVPs
Cooper Flagg, Mark Sears, RJ Davis headline AP preseason All-America team
-
2024 World Series odds: Dodgers favored over Yankees
Three reasons why the Mets might just be getting started: 'We raised the bar'
Who has home field advantage in the 2024 World Series?
-
How to watch the 2024 World Series: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
World Series Winners: Complete list of champions by year
Who has won the most World Series titles? Championships by team
-
Dodgers finish off Mets with 10-5 win in NLCS Game 6, will face Yankees in World Series
2024 MLB MVP race, odds: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani will likely win AL, NL MVPs
Cooper Flagg, Mark Sears, RJ Davis headline AP preseason All-America team