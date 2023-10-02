Major League Baseball
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) will miss wild-card series vs. Diamondbacks
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) will miss wild-card series vs. Diamondbacks

Updated Oct. 2, 2023 5:35 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff will miss this week's wild-card series against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of a right shoulder injury.

"Frankly, his availability for the postseason is up in the air at this point," manager Craig Counsell said Monday, a day before the opener of the best-of-three series against the Diamondbacks.

Woodruff is dealing with what Counsell described as a capsular injury. He had been expected to start Game 2 for the NL Central champions, following Corbin Burnes.

Counsell said Woodruff is seeking a second opinion and likely won't have the results until the end of the week.

Woodruff, a 30-year-old right-hander, was 5-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 11 starts. He last pitched on Sept. 23 in Miami, giving up four runs and six hits in five innings.

Woodruff made two starts in April, then was sidelined until Aug. 6 with a sub-scapular strain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

