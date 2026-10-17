Major League Baseball
Brewers Fan Cashing In On 'Timeless Ticket' Purchase For 2026 World Series Seat
Major League Baseball

Brewers Fan Cashing In On 'Timeless Ticket' Purchase For 2026 World Series Seat

Updated Oct. 17, 2026 3:41 p.m. ET

Willy Wonka gave away five golden tickets to visit his Chocolate Factory. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers offered up 1,000 "Timeless Tickets."

"Excuse me, what?"

In 2015, the Brewers put 1,000 "Timeless Tickets" up for sale, which entailed a $1,000 payment for a ticket that could be used for any future contest with no deadline to select a game. That select contest could be a Wednesday night game in May, a Wild Card Series game or even a seat for the Fall Classic.

On their website, the Brewers, who are going to the 2026 World Series, define a "timeless ticket" as "a brass ticket personalized with an engraving of the owner's name and is authenticated through the Major League Baseball Authentication Program."

"Timeless Ticket owners can redeem their Timeless Ticket to any future Brewers home game at American Family Field," their site also reads. "Whether it's this season, the year 2050, or the 7th game of the World Series, all are valid games to redeem a Timeless Ticket."

And there's proof of at least one fan trying to finally cash in on their investment.

"I think I bought it the first day they were on sale because it sounded like a good idea," Nate Holzman, a Brewers fan who now lives in Los Angeles, said in an interview with WISN Friday. "You could put down a thousand dollars and that would guarantee you a ticket for any future game of your choice. …

"If they can redeem this ticket for me and get me to the game as I've pictured in my mind for the last 12 years, it would be the best thing ever."

After winning an MLB-best 103 games in the regular season and beating the San Diego Padres in four games in the National League Division Series, the Brewers swept the defending, back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Milwaukee will be making its first trip to the World Series since 1982 and will play either the Cleveland Guardians or Tampa Bay Rays.

Game 1 of the 2026 World Series is on Friday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET from American Family Field in Milwaukee.

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