Last Night In Baseball: The Brewers Are MLB's 1st 70-Win Team

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to follow themselves.

Don't worry, we're here to help you by figuring out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Brewers 1st To 70 Dubs

Not only are the Brewers the first team in MLB to get to 70 wins this season, but this is the fastest that Milwaukee has ever hit that mark. And the Brew Crew got there in a game against the Pirates, a team fighting for a wild-card in the NL, with center fielder Jackson Chourio doing a lot of the lifting.

Milwaukee went down 1-0 in the top of the third when Logan Henderson allowed a solo home run to Jacob Gonzalez, but Chourio came up in the bottom of the third and evened things back up with a 399-foot blast.

First baseman Andrew Vaughn added another solo shot in the next inning to lead off the frame, then rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt singled, followed by another knock by third baseman David Hamilton. That brought Chourio up for the second inning in a row, and he delivered here, too, with an RBI single to center to score Pratt.

That ended up being the game-winning hit, as Pittsburgh managed just one more run against Milwaukee. Henderson might have allowed that early dinger, but ended up going six innings with just a pair of runs against him, while striking out eight against a single walk. The Pirates’ bullpen did a pretty good job on a night when starter Jared Jones lasted just four innings, but the damage had already been done.

So! Seventy wins, before anyone else, and the Pirates knocked back under .500. And how did the Brewers get there first? Well…

Dodgers Lose Skubal’s Debut

It’s tough to blame brand new Dodgers starter and prize of the trade deadline Tarik Skubal for Tuesday’s loss: he went six innings with six strikeouts against two walks, while giving up four hits and two runs. Two runs was too many for the Dodgers’ offense, however, and the Cubs took the second game of this series just like the first, pushing Los Angeles’ losing streak to five games. That’s tied for the second-longest losing streak for the Dodgers since 2019.

Los Angeles actually went up 1-0 on a homer by former Cubs’ outfielder Kyle Tucker in the top of the second, but shortstop Dansby Swanson evened things up 1-1 in the third with a 401-foot shot to center field off Skubal.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner would then add another run in the sixth on a single, giving the Cubs the run they nearly scored a batter before when right fielder Seiya Suzuki was thrown out at home for the second out of the inning.

Skubal would finish the inning but be replaced by Alex Vesia for the seventh, which led to center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong driving in the third run, then, after Vesia was lifted for Evan Phillips, Suzuki singled PCA in to make it 4-1, Chicago. The Cubs added another before it was over, with Hoerner hitting a solo shot off Edwin Díaz, and Chicago would win, 5-1.

The Cubs are the top wild-card in the NL and five games up on that spot, sitting 5.5 behind the MLB-leading Brewers in the NL Central. The Dodgers certainly aren’t actually a bad team — this is a five-game stretch and all — but as MLB’s Mike Petriello pointed out on social media on Wednesday morning, Los Angeles does have the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in the majors (5.16) over the last month and are 20th in runs scored in the same stretch. Shohei Ohtani isn’t a two-way player for an indefinite length of time, too — the Dodgers aren’t weak, but they do have weaknesses, and there are times where those show themselves more than others.

C Is For Cubs

But is that good enough for three…

…wins in a row against the Dodgers? We’ll have to see how Wednesday afternoon’s series finale plays out.

Rays Force Extras And Win

Freddy Peralta’s debut for the Rays didn’t go so well. That’s the bad news. The good? Tampa Bay won despite his performance. Thanks, in part, to another deadline pickup in catcher Liam Hicks. Batting cleanup, Hicks strode to the plate in the third with the bases loaded and the game tied up, 1-1, and unloaded on 92 mph fastball, low and inside — he sent it back 402 feet to right for a grand slam.

This is where the bad news comes in again. Peralta gave up an RBI single to shortstop Ezequiel Tovar in the bottom of the inning, then threw a middle-middle four-seamer to left fielder Mickey Moniak, who deposited it into the seats to tie the game right back up.

Second baseman Willi Castro then hit his 13th homer of the year in the fourth, giving the Rockies a 7-5 lead over the Rays. Tampa Bay didn’t immediately replace Peralta, but got him out a few batters later after he had recorded the first two outs of the fourth: just 3 ⅔ innings and seven runs on nine hits, with two homers allowed.

Colorado would not score again. The Rays’ bullpen went into shutdown mode, and ended up throwing a combined 7 ⅓ scoreless innings of relief — the game went into extras thanks to Tampa Bay finally scoring again in the ninth. Shortstop Taylor Walls drew a walk and stole second, then DH Yandy Díaz singled and stole second, putting the tying run into scoring position with one out. First baseman Jonathan Aranda drove them both in with a single.

In the top of the 11th, a wild pitch scored lead runner Ben Williamson after Walls had pushed him to third with a sac bunt. Third baseman Junior Caminero then singled in Díaz, who had doubled in between these events, and Tampa Bay was up 9-7 — the same score it would win by.

Marlins Get Impatient And Blow It

The Braves had won five in a row, but were in danger of letting the Marlins get in the way of a sixth-straight W even after third baseman Austin Riley went deep in the seventh to make it a 3-0 game.

In the top of the ninth, Raisel Iglesias came into the game up 4-0, and gave up a ground-rule double to second baseman Otto Lopez, then walked left fielder Heriberto Hernández. Center fielder Jakob Marsee singled, loading the bases, and third baseman Leo Jiménez singled in a pair to cut the lead in half. A fly out meant Miami was down to its final out with the tying run on first, so the Marlins attempted a double steal to try to get both runners into scoring position. It did not work.

That’s a tough play — Miami’s No. 9 batter, second baseman Javier Sanoja, was at the plate. He hasn’t been terrible this year, though, and has been hitting decently of late, so with Iglesias still in and struggling a bit, and the top of the lineup due up, this felt a bit impatient. Miami paid for that with the loss, but Atlanta notched its sixth win in a row.

Dudes Rock

What’s a little playful shoving and dead weight between friends?

Red Sox > White Sox

For one night, anyway — there is more series to play and all. But the Red Sox really tried to make a point of this all at once. Following an RBI single by first baseman Willson Contreras in the first, third baseman Caleb Martin took White Sox starter Davis Martin over the monster in left for a grand slam.

That was no cheap shot, either — StatCast projected it at 401 feet if those pesky seats — different than that Pesky Pole, mind — weren’t in its path. Left fielder Jarren Duran then followed up with a solo shot to make it 6-0, and in the fifth right fielder Wilyer Abreu hit his 18th homer of the year — 7-1.

Fast-forward to the eighth inning, and it’s 13-2, Red Sox. Abreu comes to the plate again, and goes deep, again — this one a 419-foot shot to center.

Boston got away with an uneasy performance from Patrick Sandoval, who walked four batters and allowed six hits in five innings of work, but limited the White Sox to two runs, anyway. The offense did more than its fair share, and the Red Sox are now a season-best 10 games over .500 with the second-best run differential in the American League, behind only the Yankees. Boston has won six in a row and 24 of its last 27 games — please remember that when this team lost on July 1, it was 14 games back in the AL East and 11 games under .500 while being outscored by seven runs. The Sox are +79 since.

Lombard’s Big Debut

The Yankees made some moves at the deadline, but their most significant ones might be addition by subtraction — getting Anthony Volpe back to the minors, for instance, replaced by the top prospect in the organization, George Lombard Jr., could end up being huge.

Lombard introduced himself to Yankees’ fans with his glove, when he had a backhand stab that turned into a double play in the top of the second inning…

…and then showed off his bat in the fifth with the first hit of his big-league career: a solo homer off Cardinals’ starter Hunter Dobbins.

Lombard’s not a big power guy — his value at the plate in his patience and ability to draw a walk — but he’s capable of getting hold of one in addition to bashing doubles. And here, that helped the Yankees to a W over St. Louis.

Arraez Introduced Himself

Another big deadline get had a notable performance on Tuesday, this time with the Phillies. Second baseman Luis Arraez suited up for his first game with Philadelphia, and made his presence felt right away: batting fourth, Arraez singled in the first run of the game in the first, then hit his 24th double of the season in the third to make it 2-0, Phillies.

Arraez would end up scoring a run later in the inning, on a double by left fielder Brandon Marsh, and the Phillies were up 4-0. That was more than enough for starter Jesus Luzardo, who was having one of his unstoppable outings: he went eight innings against the Nationals, striking out seven with six baserunners and no runs allowed.

Bryson Stott at third, Bryce Harper in right, Alec Bohm at first and Luis Arraez at second is a defensive alignment that might not work out. But the Phillies believe they need the extra bat, and Arraez — who has seriously improved defensively and is once again leading the NL in batting average after a couple of down years — might just be the one they need.

So Close!

The Reds called up one of their top prospects, Héctor Rodríguez, and he very nearly got his first big-league hit in his first game in the majors. But almost doesn't count.

Luckily for Rodriguez, he did end up on base against the Athletics and score his first big-league run despite that robbery, and Cincinnati won 5-4. There will be time for that first hit later!