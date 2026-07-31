Cubs Get Pitching Help, Reportedly Acquire RHP Kevin Gausman From Blue Jays

Veteran starting pitcher Kevin Gausman will head to a new team for the final months of his current deal.

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded Gausman to the Chicago Cubs, providing his new team with a dependable arm in their chase for the postseason, according to FOX Sports and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The Blue Jays will receive outfielder Brett Bateman and infielder Ty Southisene, The Athletic reported.

Gausman is in the final months of the five-year, $110 million deal he signed with Toronto in 2021. He'll be a free agent at the end of this season.

Over 22 starts this season, the 35-year-old right-handed pitcher has thrown 127 ⅓ innings, going 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA. He has struck out 127 and walked 36.

Gausman was a key contributor to the Blue Jays' AL pennant season in 2025. He finished the regular season with a 10–11 record, 3.59 ERA, and 189 strikeouts in 193 innings pitched. He made five postseason starts, going 2–3 with a 2.93 ERA as Toronto reached the World Series for the first time since 1993.