Major League Baseball Brewers Activate All-Star Rookie Pitcher Jacob Misiorowski Before Reds Series Published Aug. 15, 2025 3:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Milwaukee Brewers rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski has been activated from the injured list after missing about 2½ weeks with a left tibia contusion.

The move potentially clears the way for the All-Star right-hander to pitch in the NL Central-leading Brewers’ series opener Friday at Cincinnati as they attempt to earn a 13th straight victory, which would match the longest winning streak in franchise history. The Brewers won their first 13 games in 1987.

Misiorowski last pitched on July 28 in an 8-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Misiorowski’s knee appeared to buckle in the first inning that night as he fielded a dribbler and threw wildly to first base, though he remained in the game and ended up lasting four innings.

He owns a 4-1 record and 2.70 ERA in seven starts. Misiorowski has struck out 47 batters over 33.1 innings.

In other moves Friday, the Brewers optioned right-handed pitcher Grant Anderson to Triple-A Nashville, placed outfielder Blake Perkins on the bereavement list, put outfielder Isaac Collins on the paternity list and recalled infielder Tyler Black and outfielder Steward Berroa from Nashville.

Anderson, 28, was 2-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 53 relief appearances with Milwaukee.

The Brewers and Reds last faced off on June 4 in Cincinnati, with Milwaukee winning, 9-1. The Brewers are 42-15 since and have built up an eight-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central, but the Reds aren't that far behind: in the same stretch, Cincinnati has gone 34-25, and improved from under .500 to half-a-game behind the Mets for the NL's third wild card.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Milwaukee Brewers Cincinnati Reds Major League Baseball

What did you think of this story?

share