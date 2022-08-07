Major League Baseball
Bobby Bonilla's New York Mets contract sells for $180K at auction Bobby Bonilla's New York Mets contract sells for $180K at auction
Major League Baseball

Bobby Bonilla's New York Mets contract sells for $180K at auction

16 mins ago

Former Major League Baseball star Bobby Bonilla is well known for his unusual contract with the New York Mets, which famously will keep paying him into the 2030s.

Now that deal is paying off in other ways, too.

The contract signed by Bonilla sold for $180,000 at an auction on Goldin on Saturday night, FOX Business reported

The Mets released Bonilla in January 2000. He had hit .160 with four home runs and 18 RBIs the previous season, when a knee injury limited him to 119 at-bats. Bonilla had two seasons left on his contract at $5.9 million, and the Mets agreed to defer his salary at 8% interest and make 25 equal payments of $1,193,248.20 each July 1 from 2011-35, a total of $29,831,205.

"This is a truly historic item and is like no other contract ever offered," the description read, according to FOX Business. "This contract comes with a letter of provenance from Dennis Gilbert, stating that ‘I have been in possession of this contract since 1993 and guarantee this is Bobby Bonilla's original copy.’"

Bonilla hit .279 with 287 homers and 2,010 hits in his MLB career, which lasted from 1986-2001. He played with the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Florida Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals. Bonilla finished second and third in NL MVP voting during his years with the Pirates.

The 59-year-old Bonilla will keep getting checks from the Mets until he's 72.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Miguel Cabrera walks back comments, commits to 2023
Major League Baseball

Miguel Cabrera walks back comments, commits to 2023

1 day ago
MLB odds: Bookmaker says Cubs won't win World Series again in his life
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: Bookmaker says Cubs won't win World Series again in his life

2 days ago
Soto vs. Cabrera: Will Nationals fare better than Marlins did dealing a phenom?
Major League Baseball

Soto vs. Cabrera: Will Nationals fare better than Marlins did dealing a phenom?

2 days ago
Dodgers to honor Vin Scully in pre-game ceremony
Major League Baseball

Dodgers to honor Vin Scully in pre-game ceremony

2 days ago
As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars
Los Angeles Dodgers

As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes