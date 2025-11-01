World Series MVP? Big Papi Thinks Yamamoto Takes it if the Dodgers Win Game 7

If the Dodgers win the World Series on Saturday night, Big Papi sees a clearcut candidate to be the series MVP.

After six more stellar innings from Yoshinobu Yamamoto that saw him allow one run en route to a 3-1 Dodgers win over the Blue Jays, MLB on FOX analyst David Ortiz said that the Japanese right-hander should be the World Series MVP if the Dodgers win Game 7.

"I'm going to make myself clear," Ortiz said. "If the Dodgers win the World Series tomorrow, Yamamoto is my MVP. Without a doubt."

Over the entire postseason, Yamamoto has a 1.56 ERA across 34 2/3 innings with a 4-1 record. After a complete game in the National League Championship Series against the Brewers, he has allowed two runs over 15 innings in the World Series on nine hits and just one walk.

On Friday night, Yamamoto was undoubtedly the pitcher the Dodgers would have wanted on the mound with their season on the line. He had a 2.49 ERA across 30 regular-season starts and has been stellar all year.

"I think the Dodgers wouldn’t be where they are without him," Ortiz said. "The confidence level raised up today because he’s on the mound."

Yamamoto has made quite a name for himself with last year's World Series championship and a full season of brilliance in 2025. It also helps that during the 18-inning marathon in Game 3 on Monday night, Yamamoto was in the bullpen with just one day of rest, ready to go if the game went to the 19th inning.

"This is the guy that throughout the history of MLB, you can bring him in 1940, in the ‘90s when we played, and now in 2025," Ortiz said.

"… This is a real trooper right here," he added. "He’s a beast."

