Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. voted player of the year by fellow major-leaguers
Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. voted player of the year by fellow major-leaguers

Published Nov. 2, 2023 8:03 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was voted player of the year and the National League's outstanding player by fellow major-leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards of the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani was voted the American League's outstanding player, the union said Thursday.

Acuña became the first player with 40 homers and 70 stolen bases in a season, hitting .337 with 41 homers, 106 RBIs and 73 stolen bases. No player previously had 40 homers and 50 steals in a season.

Ohtani hit .304 with 44 homers, 95 RBIs and 20 stolen bases and went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings. His pitching season ended Aug. 23 because of a torn elbow ligament, an injury that will keep him from the mound until 2025. His hitting season ended Sept. 3 due to an oblique strain.

Ohtani is expected to be the top player on the free-agent market.

Marcus Semien, the second baseman of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, won his second Marvin Miller man of the year award, given to a player whose leadership inspires others. Semien, who also received the award in 2021, is a member of the union's eight-man executive subcommittee.

Former outfielder Phil Bradley was given the Curt Flood Award for advancement of players' rights and devotion to the union. Bradley is a union special assistant for international and domestic special events.

The New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole was selected as the AL outstanding pitcher and San Diego's Blake Snell the NL outstanding pitcher.

Comeback players were Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger in the NL and Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks in the AL.

Outstanding rookies were Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll in the NL and Baltimore infielder Gunnar Henderson in the AL.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

