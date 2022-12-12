Major League Baseball Atlanta Braves trade for Sean Murphy in three-team deal 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland A's as part of a three-team trade, the Braves announced Monday.

Murphy, a Gold Glove catcher, bolsters a team consistently near the top of the NL East. The Braves went 101-61 last season, winning the division, and won the 2021 World Series.

The move is the latest in a teardown by the A's, who have traded Chris Bassitt, Matt Chapman, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas and Matt Olson since the start of the 2021 season.

The Brewers sent outfielder Esteury Ruiz to the A's, while Milwaukee is landing catcher William Contreras. Oakland is also acquiring catcher Manny Piña.

Murphy is considered one of the top catchers in baseball, hitting .235/.326/.422 and averaging 14 homers per season. The A's certainly moved him in part because of his increasing salary number: Murphy probably will make $3.5 million next season through arbitration, MLB Trade Rumors reported, and that will increase before he is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

Freddy Tarnok, a right-handed pitching prospect, is going from Atlanta to Oakland, while left-hander Kyle Muller is going to Oakland. Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager are headed to the Brewers.

