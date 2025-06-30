Major League Baseball Astros SS Jeremy Peña Has Rib Fracture and Is Headed to 10-Day Injured List Published Jun. 30, 2025 3:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña has a fractured rib and will be placed on the 10-day injured list.

The team revealed the extent of the injury Monday, saying it was a small fracture in Peña's left rib cage. The IL move will be retroactive to Saturday.

Peña was hit in the ribs by a pitch from Chicago Cubs rookie right-hander Cade Horton in the second inning of the Astros’ 7-4 victory on Friday.

He didn't leave the game until the fifth, and the team said X-rays taken that night didn't reveal the fracture. An MRI and CT scan on Sunday revealed the fracture, according to the team.

The 27-year-old Peña is having a breakout season, ranking fourth in the major leagues with a .322 batting average. He hit .361 in June.

Peña will be with the team on a six-game road trip that starts Tuesday in Colorado, according to the Astros. A corresponding roster move will be made Tuesday, the team said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

