Astros make history with two immaculate innings vs. Rangers

2 hours ago

On Wednesday afternoon, Luis Garcia and Phil Maton of the Houston Astros made history as they each pitched an immaculate inning in a 9-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

Two such frames – nine pitches, three strikeouts – by one team in the same game was a first for Major League Baseball. Oddly enough, Garcia and Maton struck out the same three Texas hitters: Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran, and Brad Miller.

The Houston Astros got two immaculate innings from Phil Maton and Luis Garcia in their 9-2 win over the Texas Rangers. It was the first time in MLB history that there has been two immaculate innings in a single game.

How rare is this feat? The Astros have recorded more no-hitters (13) than immaculate innings (nine, after today). Before Wednesday, there had only been 106 immaculate innings in an MLB game.

"To be part of that, anytime you make history ... I'm glad I was catching in that situation," catcher Martín Maldonado told reporters, adding he didn't remember ever being part of an immaculate inning, much less two of them.

While the achievement is rare, there has been at least one immaculate inning in every season since 2006.

Nestor Cortes of the Yankees was the first to throw one this season back on April 17 against the Orioles.

The Astros' nine immaculate innings ties them with the Dodgers and Yankees for most all time.

Here is a list of all nine immaculate innings in Astros history.

  • Phil Maton, June 15, 2022, at TEX
  • Luis Garcia, June 15, 2022, at TEX
  • Will Harris, Sept. 27, 2019, at LAA
  • Brandon Backe, April 15, 2004, vs. MIL
  • Shane Reynolds, July 15, 1999, vs. DET
  • Randy Johnson, Sept. 2, 1998, at ATL
  • Mike Magnante, Aug. 22, 1997, vs. COL
  • Pete Harnisch, Sept. 6, 1991, vs. PHI
  • Bob Bruce (Colt 45s), April 19, 1964, vs. STL
