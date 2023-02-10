Major League Baseball
Astros, Cristian Javier agree to 5-year, $64 million deal
Astros, Cristian Javier agree to 5-year, $64 million deal

4 hours ago

The Houston Astros locked up a crucial member of their pitching staff on Friday, agreeing to a five-year, $64 million extension with right-hander Cristian Javier. It includes a $2 million signing bonus with no team options.

The Astros announced the signing, with the Houston Chronicle reporting the precise terms of the deal.

"Cristian is an outstanding pitcher, so we are really excited about signing him to a long-term deal," Astros general manager Dana Brown said in a statement. "We felt that he is the perfect candidate for this type of deal as a core piece of our rotation. This is in line with our vision to try to lock players up to sustain our success both now and in the future."

Javier, 25, is entering his fourth MLB season. Last season, he posted a 2.54 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 194 strikeouts across 148.2 innings (30 appearances, 25 of which were starts). Javier made three appearances (two starts) in the 2022 postseason for the Astros, surrendering just one run and striking out 16 batters across 12.2 innings.

Houston is coming off its second World Series title in six years.

