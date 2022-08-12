Major League Baseball
Astros' Brantley out after season-ending shoulder surgery Astros' Brantley out after season-ending shoulder surgery
Major League Baseball

Astros' Brantley out after season-ending shoulder surgery

3 hours ago

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing an arthroscopic labral repair on his right shoulder, the team announced Friday.

A five-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Brantley is in his 14th MLB season and in the final year of his contract. He hasn't played a game since June 26. Before getting injured, he was hitting .288 with 14 doubles, five home runs, 26 RBIs, and a .785 OPS in 64 games.

Chas McCormick, and Aledmys Díaz have been splitting time in Brantley's absence, with star designated hitter Yordan Alvarez also receiving some starts in the outfield. To help solidify a primary substitute for Brantley's position, Houston acquired Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles before the trade deadline.

Despite being thin at left field, the Astros are still in command of the AL West with a 72-41 record, 11.0 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners. Houston also boasts the best overall record in the AL, just ahead of the 71-41 New York Yankees

Brantley is finishing out a two-year deal that he signed following the 2020 season after almost leaving for the Toronto Blue Jays. He's been a steal for Houston since his 2019 arrival, helping the club reach two World Series and an ALCS. Last year he finished second in the AL batting race, hitting .311. In 2020, he slashed .300/.364/.476. The year prior, he hit .311/.372/.503 with 22 homers and 90 RBIs. 

The veteran has also been one of the Astros' best postseason hitters, batting .314 over 191 postseason at-bats.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for PEDs
Major League Baseball

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for PEDs

37 mins ago
Harry Caray honored with special rendition of 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'
Major League Baseball

Harry Caray honored with special rendition of 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'

9 hours ago
After Field of Dreams Game, here are other places we'd like to see an MLB game
Major League Baseball

After Field of Dreams Game, here are other places we'd like to see an MLB game

9 hours ago
Field of Dreams Game 2022: A celebration of baseball memories in an Iowa cornfield
Major League Baseball

Field of Dreams Game 2022: A celebration of baseball memories in an Iowa cornfield

19 hours ago
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Top moments from Cubs-Reds
Major League Baseball

Field of Dreams Game 2022: Top moments from Cubs-Reds

21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes