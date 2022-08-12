Major League Baseball Astros' Brantley out after season-ending shoulder surgery 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing an arthroscopic labral repair on his right shoulder, the team announced Friday.

A five-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Brantley is in his 14th MLB season and in the final year of his contract. He hasn't played a game since June 26. Before getting injured, he was hitting .288 with 14 doubles, five home runs, 26 RBIs, and a .785 OPS in 64 games.

Chas McCormick, and Aledmys Díaz have been splitting time in Brantley's absence, with star designated hitter Yordan Alvarez also receiving some starts in the outfield. To help solidify a primary substitute for Brantley's position, Houston acquired Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles before the trade deadline.

Despite being thin at left field, the Astros are still in command of the AL West with a 72-41 record, 11.0 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners. Houston also boasts the best overall record in the AL, just ahead of the 71-41 New York Yankees.

Brantley is finishing out a two-year deal that he signed following the 2020 season after almost leaving for the Toronto Blue Jays. He's been a steal for Houston since his 2019 arrival, helping the club reach two World Series and an ALCS. Last year he finished second in the AL batting race, hitting .311. In 2020, he slashed .300/.364/.476. The year prior, he hit .311/.372/.503 with 22 homers and 90 RBIs.

The veteran has also been one of the Astros' best postseason hitters, batting .314 over 191 postseason at-bats.

