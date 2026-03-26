Another Cubs Extension: Chicago Reportedly Agrees to Deal with Standout 2B Nico Hoerner

The Chicago Cubs have made another move to ensure that their core will remain intact for the foreseeable future.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner has agreed to a six-year extension with the Cubs, ESPN reported Thursday. The value of the deal is unknown.

Hoerner, 28, was entering his final season of team control prior to Thursday's agreement. The standout infielder likely would've been one of the top position players in next offseason's free agent class, which is headlined by New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm and potentially New York Mets infielder Bo Bichette.

Now, Hoerner will remain in the Windy City through his age-35 season as he could potentially play his entire career with the Cubs. Hoerner, who Chicago took in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft, has been one of the game's top all-around players in recent years. While Hoerner's power hasn't been significant (33 home runs in the last four years), he's been elite or nearly elite at everything else. He's hit .284 over the last three years, averaging roughly 34 stolen bases per season over that stretch.

Defensively, Hoerner might be one of the best fielders in all of baseball. He's won a Gold Glove in two of the last three seasons, and his 15 Outs Above Average was one of the top marks in MLB in 2025.

News of Hoerner's extension came a couple of days after star outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong agreed to a long-term deal with the Cubs. Crow-Armstrong, who turned 24 on Wednesday, agreed to a six-year, $115 million contract to keep him under team control through the end of the 2032 season.

Chicago's extensions for two of its top players also followed what was a pretty active offseason for the organization. The Cubs lost star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Los Angeles Dodgers a year after trading for him, but they were able to sign All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman. They also traded for standout starting pitcher Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins and bolstered their bullpen following their playoff appearance in 2025.