2025 NLCS, ALCS MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh Favored
2025 NLCS, ALCS MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh Favored

Published Oct. 13, 2025 11:58 a.m. ET

Remember, there is one MLB MVP award between the regular season MVP and the World Series MVP — championship series MVP.

Which two players will stand out in the series before the Fall Classic? 

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 13. 

 

NLCS MVP Odds

Shohei Ohtani: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)
William Contreras: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Jackson Chourio: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Freddie Freeman: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Mookie Betts: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Christian Yelich: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Brice Turang: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Teoscar Hernandez: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

What to know: Ohtani always finds himself at the top of MVP oddsboards, doesn't he? He won the AL MVP in 2023, won the NL MVP in 2024, and is expected to win NL MVP again this season. He has struggled in the postseason so far, at least at the plate. He is batting .148 with two home runs, four hits, five RBIs, three walks and 12 strikeouts in 27 at-bats. He has one postseason pitching start, a Game 1 win over Philly in the divisional round. In that game, Ohtani tallied nine strikeouts, and allowed three hits and three earned runs across six innings.

ALCS MVP Odds

Cal Raleigh: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Vladimir Guerrero: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Jorge Polanco: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Julio Rodriguez: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
George Springer: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Randy Arozarena: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
Logan Gilbert: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Trey Yesavage: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

What to know: Will the Big Dumper win AL MVP? It will be either him or Aaron Judge. However, Raleigh, unlike Judge, still has a chance to win a different version of MVP, with his Mariners up 1-0 over the Blue Jays in the ALCS. In Game 1, Raleigh had two hits, including a solo home run in the 3-1 Seattle win. He's been dominant through 25 at-bats this postseason. He is batting .400 with two home runs, 10 hits and five RBIs.

 

