Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Odds: Public Loves Dodgers, Brewers to Win World Series Published Sep. 30, 2025 10:17 a.m. ET

In betting, there are the favorites and then there are trendy choices. And ahead of this MLB postseason, it's possible you can find a team that is both.

At BetMGM, the Milwaukee Brewers' opened the regular season with +3500 odds to win the World Series. But after finishing the regular season with the best overall record (97-65), they've surged all the way up to +800.

The defending champion Dodgers are another ballclub in the mix yet again this postseason.

They're second on the World Series oddsboard behind the favored Phillies (+425). L.A.'s odds have moved slightly, shifting from +400 to +500, but the Dodgers — along with the Brewers — are one of the trendiest choices to win the Fall Classic.

"The Dodgers and Brewers are two of the most popular bets to win the World Series," Halvor Egeland, Senior Trader at BetMGM said.

"If the Dodgers, Yankees, Phillies and Red Sox advance, this could be the most-bet MLB Playoffs in BetMGM history."

Let's take a look at some other insights at BetMGM as of Sept. 29, along with experts' predictions.

WORLD SERIES

Highest ticket%

Dodgers 11.5%

Phillies 10.4%

Tigers 8.7%

Highest handle%

Dodgers 19.7%

Brewers 10.3%

Phillies 9.9%

AL Pennant

Favorite: Mariners +200

Highest Ticket%: Tigers 18.2%

Highest Handle%: Yankees 23.3%

NL Pennant

Favorite: Phillies +210

Highest Ticket%: Phillies and Dodgers 14.0%

Highest Handle%: Dodgers 17.0%

Biggest Liability: Dodgers

Who do the experts believe will win it all in 2025?

After the All-Star Game, the superstar studio analysts of MLB on FOX made their early predictions — and all the teams they mentioned are still in the hunt.

"This year, I am going with the New York Yankees," Derek Jeter said. "The Yankees are going to beat the Cubs in the World Series."

David Ortiz also went with a homer pick, saying, "I gotta pick my Red Sox over the Dodgers."

Alex Rodriguez took a more neutral approach when projecting which teams would win the AL and NL Pennants and eventually, the Fall Classic.

"I have no idea who's going to go to the World Series," Rodriguez explained. "But I will say this … the best front office that does the most bold moves in the trade deadline. I'm going to go with the most resources.

"Yankees and Dodgers. All the eyes will be on [General Manager] Brian Cashman to finally get over the L.A. Dodgers in October."

