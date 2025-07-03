Major League Baseball
2025 MLB Home Run Derby Jerseys Honor Braves Greats Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth
2025 MLB Home Run Derby Jerseys Honor Braves Greats Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth

Updated Jul. 3, 2025 7:16 p.m. ET

MLB All-Star Week is inching closer, and the league has revealed this year’s jerseys for the 2025 Home Run Derby — which will be held at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, the night before the All-Star Game on July 14.

The jerseys will pay tribute to two of the best Braves players in history — Babe Ruth (for the Boston Braves) and Henry Aaron, who famously broke Ruth’s home run record.

As the designated home team, the National League threads are a lighter shade of blue, while the American League jerseys are a darker blue, per ESPN. The jock tag includes "ATL 2025" with the three main colors featured, and "AL" or "NL" appears on the left chest of the uniform, which includes red trim down the jersey and on the sleeve. 

National League players will wear No. 44, while players representing the American League will wear No. 3.

These will be the uniforms for everything except the actual All-Star Game, where players will wear their primary home or road threads. The 2025 All-Star Game will be held the following day, on July 15. Those dates numerically (7/14 and 7/15) allude to Ruth's career home run total (714), which stood for decades as the MLB record before Aaron surpassed him with his historic 715th.

Atlanta’s own superstar, Ronald Acuña Jr. was the first player to announce his participation in the iconic event, followed by Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors with 33 homers. Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood, who has 22 homers this season, became the third player to announce his participation. 

The 22-year-old Wood has 12 homers that have been hit harder than 110 mph. It's the second most in the league behind Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani (13). 

The other five participants are expected to be announced soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

