2025 MLB Divisional Round Odds: Which Squads are Favored to Make ALCS, NLCS?
Three of four wild-card series went the distance, meaning the 2025 MLB playoffs are off to an electric start.
Now, it's time for the divisional round.
Let's check out the odds for which teams will advance to the ALCS and NLCS at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 3.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
No. 3 Dodgers vs. No. 2 Phillies
Season series: PHI 4-2
Game 1
Moneyline: Dodgers +101, Phillies -123
Over/Under: 7.5
Series Winner
Dodgers: -125 favorite
Phillies: +105 underdog
Correct Score
Dodgers 3-1: +285
Phillies 3-2: +350
Dodgers 3-2: +425
Phillies 3-1: +500
Dodgers 3-0: +550
Phillies 3-0: +700
No. 4 Cubs vs. No. 1 Brewers
Season series: CHC 7-6
Game 1
Moneyline: Brewers -157, Cubs +129
Over/Under: 7
Series Winner
Brewers: -130 favorite
Cubs: +110 underdog
Correct Score
Brewers 3-2: +310
Cubs 3-1: +380
Brewers 3-1: +390
Cubs 3-2: +450
Brewers 3-0: +500
Cubs 3-0: +800
No. 6 Tigers vs. No. 2 Mariners
Season series: SEA 4-2
Game 1
Moneyline: Mariners -220, Tigers +178
Over/Under: 7
Series Winner
Mariners: -165 favorite
Tigers: +135 underdog
Correct Score
Mariners 3-1: +300
Mariners 3-2: +350
Mariners 3-0: +425
Tigers 3-2: +425
Tigers 3-1: +500
Tigers 3-0: +900
No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 1 Blue Jays
Season series: NYY 4-2
Game 1
Moneyline: Blue Jays -126, Yankees +104
Over/Under: 7.5
Series Winner
Yankees: -150 favorite
Blue Jays: +130 underdog
Correct Score
Yankees 3-1: +280
Blue Jays 3-2: +400
Yankees 3-2: +450
Yankees 3-0: +500
Blue Jays 3-1: +550
Blue Jays 3-0: +700
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Last Night in Baseball: Jazz Chisholm, Yankees Force Game 3 Against Red Sox
2025 MLB Wild Card Odds: Yankees, Cubs, Guardians Favored to Advance
How Jazz Chisholm Jr. Used A Video Game to Help the Yankees Force Game 3
-
'He wants it': Have the Dodgers Found a Late-Inning Answer in Roki Sasaki?
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani To Make Postseason Pitching Debut in Game 1 of NLDS
10 fastest pitches in MLB History: Regular season and playoff records
-
Last Night in Baseball: Jazz Chisholm, Yankees Force Game 3 Against Red Sox
2025 MLB Wild Card Odds: Yankees, Cubs, Guardians Favored to Advance
How Jazz Chisholm Jr. Used A Video Game to Help the Yankees Force Game 3
-
'He wants it': Have the Dodgers Found a Late-Inning Answer in Roki Sasaki?
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani To Make Postseason Pitching Debut in Game 1 of NLDS
10 fastest pitches in MLB History: Regular season and playoff records