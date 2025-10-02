Major League Baseball
2025 MLB Divisional Round Odds: Which Squads are Favored to Make ALCS, NLCS?
Major League Baseball

2025 MLB Divisional Round Odds: Which Squads are Favored to Make ALCS, NLCS?

Published Oct. 3, 2025 10:45 a.m. ET

Three of four wild-card series went the distance, meaning the 2025 MLB playoffs are off to an electric start. 

Now, it's time for the divisional round. 

Let's check out the odds for which teams will advance to the ALCS and NLCS at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 3. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

No. 3 Dodgers vs. No. 2 Phillies
Season series: PHI 4-2

Game 1
Moneyline: Dodgers +101, Phillies -123
Over/Under: 7.5

Series Winner
Dodgers: -125 favorite
Phillies: +105 underdog

Correct Score
Dodgers 3-1: +285
Phillies 3-2: +350
Dodgers 3-2: +425
Phillies 3-1: +500
Dodgers 3-0: +550
Phillies 3-0: +700

No. 4 Cubs vs. No. 1 Brewers
Season series: CHC 7-6

Game 1
Moneyline: Brewers -157, Cubs +129
Over/Under: 7

Series Winner
Brewers: -130 favorite
Cubs: +110 underdog

Correct Score
Brewers 3-2: +310
Cubs 3-1: +380
Brewers 3-1: +390
Cubs 3-2: +450
Brewers 3-0: +500
Cubs 3-0: +800

No. 6 Tigers vs. No. 2 Mariners
Season series: SEA 4-2

Game 1
Moneyline: Mariners -220, Tigers +178
Over/Under: 7

Series Winner
Mariners: -165 favorite
Tigers: +135 underdog

Correct Score
Mariners 3-1: +300
Mariners 3-2: +350
Mariners 3-0: +425
Tigers 3-2: +425
Tigers 3-1: +500
Tigers 3-0: +900

No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 1 Blue Jays
Season series: NYY 4-2

Game 1
Moneyline: Blue Jays -126, Yankees +104
Over/Under: 7.5

Series Winner
Yankees: -150 favorite
Blue Jays: +130 underdog

Correct Score
Yankees 3-1: +280
Blue Jays 3-2: +400
Yankees 3-2: +450
Yankees 3-0: +500
Blue Jays 3-1: +550
Blue Jays 3-0: +700

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Schedule, Scores for Division Series

2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Schedule, Scores for Division Series

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes