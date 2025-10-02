Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Divisional Round Odds: Which Squads are Favored to Make ALCS, NLCS? Published Oct. 3, 2025 10:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Three of four wild-card series went the distance, meaning the 2025 MLB playoffs are off to an electric start.

Now, it's time for the divisional round.

Let's check out the odds for which teams will advance to the ALCS and NLCS at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 3.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

No. 3 Dodgers vs. No. 2 Phillies

Season series: PHI 4-2

Game 1

Moneyline: Dodgers +101, Phillies -123

Over/Under: 7.5

Series Winner

Dodgers: -125 favorite

Phillies: +105 underdog

Correct Score

Dodgers 3-1: +285

Phillies 3-2: +350

Dodgers 3-2: +425

Phillies 3-1: +500

Dodgers 3-0: +550

Phillies 3-0: +700

No. 4 Cubs vs. No. 1 Brewers

Season series: CHC 7-6

Game 1

Moneyline: Brewers -157, Cubs +129

Over/Under: 7

Series Winner

Brewers: -130 favorite

Cubs: +110 underdog

Correct Score

Brewers 3-2: +310

Cubs 3-1: +380

Brewers 3-1: +390

Cubs 3-2: +450

Brewers 3-0: +500

Cubs 3-0: +800

No. 6 Tigers vs. No. 2 Mariners

Season series: SEA 4-2

Game 1

Moneyline: Mariners -220, Tigers +178

Over/Under: 7

Series Winner

Mariners: -165 favorite

Tigers: +135 underdog

Correct Score

Mariners 3-1: +300

Mariners 3-2: +350

Mariners 3-0: +425

Tigers 3-2: +425

Tigers 3-1: +500

Tigers 3-0: +900

No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 1 Blue Jays

Season series: NYY 4-2

Game 1

Moneyline: Blue Jays -126, Yankees +104

Over/Under: 7.5

Series Winner

Yankees: -150 favorite

Blue Jays: +130 underdog

Correct Score

Yankees 3-1: +280

Blue Jays 3-2: +400

Yankees 3-2: +450

Yankees 3-0: +500

Blue Jays 3-1: +550

Blue Jays 3-0: +700

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share