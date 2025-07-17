Major League Baseball 2025 Midseason MLB Awards: FOX Sports Fans Pick MVPs, Rookies, Cy Young Winners Updated Jul. 17, 2025 9:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The MLB season kicks back up on Friday after an incredible All-Star Game in Atlanta. But before the games ramp back up, we want to know: Who are the midseason MVPs in each league? What about the Cy Young winners? Or the top rookies?

FOX Sports asked you — the fans — to comment on who are the most deserving players for baseball's biggest awards. Here's who were the top vote-getters in each category. Drum roll, please!

In the American League, Jacob Wilson has had a breakthrough season for the Athletics. He’s the first rookie shortstop to be voted by the fans to start an All-Star game and the youngest A’s player to start since Vida Blue in 1971.

The Atlanta Braves catcher has an .287 average and .471 slugging percentage to lead all NL rookies with at least 75 at-bats. Drake Baldwin's teammate AJ Smith-Shawver was an early-season contender, but UCL surgery ended the pitcher's season earlier than expected.

Tarik Skubal looks to be on track to win his second Cy Young in as many seasons. He leads the majors in WHIP (0.83) and is tied with Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet for the lowest ERA in the AL (2.23). The AL's starting pitcher in the All-Star Game, the Tigers ace, went into the break with a 10-3 record.

Zack Wheeler has plenty of individual accolades, but the Phillies pitcher is still in the hunt for his first Cy Young award. He's in the top three in most major pitching categories this season and surpassed 1,000 Ks for his career earlier this season.

PCA for MVP? The Cubs outfielder has blossomed into a legit star with 25 home runs, 27 stolen bases, and 71 RBIs — garnering his first All-Star appearance. But don't count out Shohei Ohtani, as the reigning MVP and Dodgers superstar is unsurprisingly having a monster season-- home runs (32), runs scored (91), OPS (.987) and slugging percentage (.605).

The verdict is in — at least in July. But few stars have bigger cases than Aaron Judge for another MVP. The Yankees slugger was heading .423 for the first weeks of the season, but he's now dropped to only .355 (35 HRs and 81 RBI) at the All-Star break. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has been on a tear this season (38 homers, 82 RBI) to actually stay ahead of Judge in those categories, but it's hard to argue that Judge is deserving here.

