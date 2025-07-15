Major League Baseball 2025 MLB All-Star Mic'd Up Moments: Kershaw's 'Cheese' and PCA's 'Oh Shoot!' Updated Jul. 16, 2025 11:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

From Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw to Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, the 2025 MLB All-Star Game gave us plenty of one-liners and fun in-the-moment insights from the game's top stars.

Here were some of the best mic’d up moments from Atlanta:



‘I'm Gonna Throw Some Cheese Real Quick’

Kershaw had some fun tipping his pitches during his half-inning of work, including his showdown with Home Run Derby champion Cal Raleigh. Luckily for Kershaw, Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker saved him with a nice catch on the Big Dumper's line drive.

Kershaw to Smoltz: ‘I Don’t Throw a Cutter!'

Kershaw kept up the friendly banter with FOX Sports analyst John Smoltz by asking him which pitch to throw next. Kershaw politely informed his fellow pitching legend that he doesn't throw a cutter before sitting down Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a signature curve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Father, Like Son? 'Your Flow is Fantastic’

Former MLB star Jack Wilson was one proud papa as he saw his son, Athletics rookie Jacob Wilson, make his All-Star debut at shortstop. The elder Wilson, who was an All-Star himself in 2004, seemed more complimentary of his son's hairdo than anything else.

‘I Got It! Oh Shoot, You're Right There!’

Good thing that Cubs duo Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker have developed a good relationship in the Wrigley Field outfield. That helped PCA on Tuesday night when both players were going for Jacob Wilson's flyball.





Pete Alonso on Daryl Strawberry's Mets Mark: ‘I Just Wanna Win’

Pete Alonso is just five home runs away from eclipsing Daryl Strawberry's mark for most in Mets history. But he's not letting that remarkable feat affect what he and the team are trying to do in Queens. "People out in the exterior are talking more than I think about it. For me I just wanna win."

‘It’s Interesting': MVP Schwarber Enjoys Swing-Off Honors

The ending of the All-Star Game saw the first-ever Home Run swing off, with the National League winning thanks to Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. After winning MVP honors for his three dingers in the contest, Schwarber called the unique ending "interesting … exciting, fun."

On his strategy for the mini-Home Run Derby setting, Schwarber said he was "trying to stay short because if I was trying to home runs, I would hit my guys [in the NL dugout] over there."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share