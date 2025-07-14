Major League Baseball 2025 MLB All-Star Game Odds: 'It Really Is A Coin Flip' Published Jul. 14, 2025 5:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Annually, this week is one of the slowest on the calendar in sports. Thankfully, sports betting helps make up for that, in this case on Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game odds.

And in a game rated a toss-up, Caesars Sports is still waiting to see where the wiseguys land.

"There’s no real sharp action on either side. As of right now, we need the American League but just slightly," Caesars head of baseball trading Eric Biggio said Monday afternoon.

Biggio helps break down MLB All-Star Game odds and action for Tuesday’s 8 p.m. ET start on FOX.

Two-Way Play

Over the past 11 All-Star Games, the American League is a dominant 10-1 vs. the National League. The lone NL victory: a 3-2 win in the 2023 Midsummer Classic.

The AL immediately bounced back last year with a 5-3 victory.

But Biggio still rates this year’s matchup a pick ‘em, with both teams -110 in MLB All-Star Game odds. That means it takes a $110 bet on either side to win $100 (total payout $210).

Andrew Abbott, Elly De La Cruz, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Chris Sale during the All-Star Press Conference at Coca-Cola Roxy.

"In All-Star Games now, it really is a coin flip," Biggio said. "There’s been a stretch of American League dominance. But the consensus now is that the National League is a little better.

"Still, the matchup seems to be pretty even this year."

The bulk of action will come in on Tuesday afternoon or evening, ahead of the first pitch at Truist Park in Atlanta. That said, Caesars has seen notable wagering in alternate markets.

"There’s been some sharp money coming in on the first three innings' Under. We opened at 2.5 (Under -140) and are now at 2.5 (Under -170)," Biggio said.

So the smart bettors are banking on each team’s pitching staffs getting off to a strong start.

MVP Market

MLB All-Star Game MVP odds are always popular, and bettors were quick to jump on board at Caesars Sports.

"We opened the MVP market on Sunday, and that’s been pretty busy. Cal Raleigh is our biggest liability, at 12/1," Biggio said of the Seattle Mariners catcher.

A Raleigh MVP would represent a nice payout. At +1200, a $100 bet would profit $1,200 (total payout $1,300).

But a few players are above Raleigh on the MVP oddsboard. The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is the +550 favorite, followed by Yankees star Aaron Judge at +650. Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong are both +1000.

Yankees star Aaron Judge will play in his seventh All-Star Game this season.

Rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was a late addition to the NL roster, despite having just five starts since getting called up to the Milwaukee Brewers on June 10. But Misiorowski is 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA in those five outings.

"One of the more polarizing storylines is Misiorowski getting named a late replacement," Biggio said. "We’ve seen some MVP tickets on him at +12000 (120/1). It’ll be interesting to see if he gets to pitch and if he has success."

Those flier MVP tickets would certainly pay out well. In the unlikely event of the rookie starter winning the MVP award, a $100 bet would profit $12,000.

