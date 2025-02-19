Major League Baseball 2025 MLB AL, NL Cy Young odds: Skenes, Skubal open as early favorites Published Feb. 19, 2025 1:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Pitching is on fire again.

Several stars on the mound — both fresh-faced and well-traveled — lit it up last season, including a rookie in Pittsburgh.

It's nearly time to see which flamethrowers can etch their names in the MLB history books at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Let's take a look at the early odds for the AL and NL Cy Young Awards, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 19.

American League Cy Young 2025

Tarik Skubal: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Garrett Crochet: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Cole Ragans: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Jacob deGrom: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Gerrit Cole: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Logan Gilbert: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Framber Valdez: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

What to know: Detroit's Tarik Skubal was last season's winner in the AL, and for good reason. He won the pitching triple crown in the AL, leading his league in wins (18), strikeouts (228), and ERA (2.39). It was truly Skubal's breakout year. Entering 2024, he was 23-27 all time as a starter and had a career high of 164 strikeouts back in 2021. Second on the oddsboard is Boston's Garrett Crochet, last season's AL Comeback Player of the Year after returning from Tommy John surgery. Despite going just 6-12 as a member of the White Sox, he struck out a career-high 209 batters last season.

National League Cy Young 2025

Paul Skenes: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Zack Wheeler: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Chris Sale: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Blake Snell: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Corbin Burnes: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Dylan Cease: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Tyler Glasnow: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

What to know: Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes was so good last year, he almost won the NL Cy Young as a rookie, finishing third behind Atlanta's Chris Sale (last year's winner) and Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler. Skenes' 1.96 ERA would have put him well below Sale's league-leading mark of 2.38, but Skenes' 133 innings pitched did not qualify him to lead in that category. Still, in those 133 innings, he tallied an impressive 170 strikeouts. As for Wheeler, he opens in second on the oddsboard after finishing second in voting last season. He tallied 224 Ks in 200 innings pitched in 2024.

