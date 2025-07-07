Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball
2025 Los Angeles Dodgers MLB All-Stars: Ohtani, Kershaw Lead List
Published Jul. 7, 2025 3:32 p.m. ET
Voting for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game is finished, and we now have the complete rosters for the highly anticipated Midsummer Classic, which takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15.
Check out the complete list of 2025 MLB All-Stars from the Los Angeles Dodgers below:
2025 Los Angeles Dodgers MLB All-Stars
- Freddie Freeman, 1B (starter)
- Clayton Kershaw, LHP
- Shohei Ohtani, DH (starter)
- Will Smith, C (starter)
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP
ADVERTISEMENT
Check out the complete MLB All-Star Game Rosters for more.
share
recommended
-
What Are the 10 Longest Home Runs in the Statcast Era?
Aaron Judge Hit in the Head by Anthony Volpe Throw During Yankees-Mets Game
Last-Place Washington Nationals Fire GM Mike Rizzo and Manager Dave Martinez
-
Advantage Mets In Subway Series Win over Yankees: What Stood Out From The Weekend
2025 MLB All-Star picks: The 64 players who should be selected
Bobby Jenks, Former White Sox All-Star and World Series Champion, Dies at 44
in this topic
recommended
-
What Are the 10 Longest Home Runs in the Statcast Era?
Aaron Judge Hit in the Head by Anthony Volpe Throw During Yankees-Mets Game
Last-Place Washington Nationals Fire GM Mike Rizzo and Manager Dave Martinez
-
Advantage Mets In Subway Series Win over Yankees: What Stood Out From The Weekend
2025 MLB All-Star picks: The 64 players who should be selected
Bobby Jenks, Former White Sox All-Star and World Series Champion, Dies at 44