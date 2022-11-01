Major League Baseball 2022 World Series: Top trending moments from Astros-Phillies Game 3 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After an extra day off due to rain, the 2022 World Series resumes Tuesday in Philadelphia as the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies square off for the chance to take a 2-1 series lead.

Here are some of the top trending and viral moments that had social media buzzing about World Series Game 3! You can watch the game exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App, or follow along with the game's top plays here.

Parsons, Jeter join pregame set

Some celebrities stopped by the MLB on FOX pregame show set, including star Dallas Cowboys linebacker (and Pennsylvania native) Micah Parsons and legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, who reunited with old teammate and FOX Sports MLB analyst Alex Rodriguez.

Papi rocks another fire throwback, trolls Jeter

FOX Sports MLB analyst David Ortiz reached way back for his latest Philadelphia-themed throwback jersey, honoring Philadelphia 76ers legend Darryl Dawkins.

Ortiz also had some fun at Jeter's and Rodriguez's expense by whipping out his 2004 World Series champion ring.

Bringing the thunder!

Ranger Suárez, not Noah Syndergaard, got the start in Game 3 after Phillies manager. But "Thor" was still holding court at Citizens Bank Park, and Flippin' Bats hosts Ben Verlander and Alex Curry caught up with the superhero before first pitch.

Ben Verlander interviews Thor at Citizens Bank Park Ben Verlander and Alex Curry interview Thor before an electric World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philly is READY for the Fightin's

Phillies fans have waited 13 years for the World Series to return to Philadelphia, and they were roaring and ready just before first pitch.

Harper gets hero's welcome – and immediately homers

Those fans serenaded 2022 National League Championship Series MVP Bryce Harper as he was introduced pregame – and then Harper gave yet another reason for the Philadelphia faithful to love him.

Bryce Harper cranks a two-run home run to give the Phillies an early 2-0 lead Bryce Harper cranks a two-run home run to give the Philadelphia Phillies an early 2-0 lead against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

Alec Bohm comes full circle

Early in the 2022 season, Phillies shortstop Alec Bohm went viral after a camera caught him mouthing the words "I hate this place" while on the field at Citizens Bank Park. Safe to say those feelings have changed after his second-inning home run.

Bohm also got a pep talk from Harper before his at-bat that seemed to pay off.

Phillies fans are VIBING

The Phillies are up 7-0 after five home runs off Lance McCullers Jr., and the crowd is going berserk:

Tim McGraw supports his dad's team

Before he was a country music legend, Tim McGraw was just the son of Tug McGraw, the Phillies closer who recorded the final out of the 1980 World Series. Tug's son returned to Philadelphia on Tuesday:

Phillies fans troll Maldonado

After a report from FOX Sports' Tom Verducci that Astros catcher Martín Maldonado unwittingly played Game 1 of the World Series with a bat that was not up to MLB regulations, Phillies fans were ready for his at-bat.

Phillies legends, Sixers players in attendance

Among other famous Philadelphia faces in attendance for Game 3: Phillies legends Jimmy Rollins and Gary Matthews and current Sixers players Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.

