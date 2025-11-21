Longest MLB Home Runs of 2025: Which Rookie Beat Ohtani, Judge on Top-10 List?

Ohtani. Judge. Trout. The best players in baseball provided some of the season's longest home runs.

But they were bested by a breakout power-hitting rookie.

Here are the top 10 longest home runs of the 2025 season in partnership with Data Scientist Kirk Goldsberry:

T-10. Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) – 469 ft. vs. Brewers – Oct. 17

This is likely the only instance that this homer and this game will ever appear so low on any list. The towering blast came off Brewers reliever Chad Patrick and helped fuel the Dodgers’ NLCS-clinching victory. The Japanese two-way superstar's second homer on the night came in what's been dubbed the greatest individual performance in an MLB game ever. This homer now even has its own plaque at Dodger Stadium.

T-10. Aaron Judge (Yankees) – 469 ft vs. Royals – June 10

On his way to winning his third AL MVP, the Yankees slugger launched this 469-foot missile back in June against the Royals for his 24th homer of the season. Judge finished with 53 home runs on the season and was part of four players (joining Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber and Cal Raleigh) to reach at least 50 HRs on the season.

9. Logan O’Hoppe (Angels) — 470 ft. vs. Athletics – May 21

One of the few high points of the season for the catcher, who went on a power surge during the early part of the season before regressing in the stretch run. O'Hoppe crushed this 470-foot homer back in May and had 17 homers at the All-Star Break, but then finished the season with just two more dingers.

Angels' O'Hoppe Rips 470-Foot Homer Out Of Park vs. Athletics

T-7. Denzel Clarke (Athletics) — 471 ft. vs. Giants – July 4

Clarke continually dazzled with his glove throughout the season, and now forms part of a promising young core with the A's. He only finished with three homers on the season, but he put on his own fireworks show on Independence Day with this 471-foot solo shot in Sacramento.

Denzel Decks It! A's Clarke Launches 471-Foot Homer

T-7. Riley Greene (Tigers) — 471 ft. vs. Athletics — August 26

Not only was this a towering shot for Greene, but it was his first career grand slam. As fellow Tigers slugger Kerry Carpenter noted, "That was one of the best swings I've ever seen." Greene capped off the season as a back-to-back All-Star for a team that wilted in the AL Central race down the stretch. Greene had 36 homers on the season, but led the AL with a whopping 201 strikeouts.

6. Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks) — 474 ft. vs. Rockies — August 17

The top home run of August was also the longest of Carroll's career. Carroll had a solid season even if the Diamondbacks failed to reach the postseason as he finished with a 30-30 campaign in terms of homers and steals.

5. Byron Buxton (Twins) – 479 ft. – vs. Rangers – June 11

A career season for the Twins slugger as he earned his second All-Star nod on the season, participated in the Home Run Derby, and capped it all off with a Silver Slugger award. One month after this homer, Buxton would earn his first career cycle.

4. Carter Jensen (Royals) — 482 ft. – vs. Athletics – Sept. 28

The promising catcher was a late-season call but made the most of his time with the Royals during his September stint. He saved the best for last with this booming blast in the final game of the regular season. The longest homer for the Royals in the Statcast era, this one was the second of a back-to-back with outfielder Mike Yastrzemski.

3. Mike Trout (Angels) — 484 ft. vs. Giants – April 19

The first of two appearances on this list for the three-time AL MVP. In this game back in the early days of the season, the 11-time All-Star had two homers, which included this blast. It was the first of his two multi-HR games of the season, giving him 30 total in his career.

Angels’ Mike Trout crushes a 484-foot solo home run vs. Giants

2. Mike Trout (Angels) – 485 ft. vs. Rockies – Sept. 20

Not to be outdone by that aforementioned home run, Trout connected on this one late in the season for his 400th career dinger. It was the fourth longest of Trout's career. Trout became the 59th player in MLB history with at least 400 home runs and the third player to reach the mark while in an Angels uniform, joining Dave Winfield and Vladimir Guerrero.

1. Nick Kurtz (Athletics) – 493 ft. vs. Reds – Sept. 14

The season's longest homer was also a grand slam! If it didn't seem clear that Kurtz would be on his way to winning AL Rookie of the Year, this may have been the closing argument. According to Statcast, it was also the longest home run hit in MLB in more than two years. Not bad for a power-hitting first baseman known as the "Big Amish" who had hit four homers in a single game earlier in the season.