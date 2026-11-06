How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Purdue: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Valparaiso Beacons visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Purdue added forward Caden Pierce as a transfer from Princeton and brings back guard C.J. Cox and 7-foot-4 center Daniel Jacobsen. Valparaiso returns forward JT Pettigrew and guard Rakim Chaney.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Purdue

When: Friday, November 6, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Valparaiso's leading returning scorer averaged 12.5 points and 6.8 rebounds last season and started 31 of 33 games as a freshman. The 6-foot-8 forward scored as many as 24 points in a game and played 27.9 minutes a night.

Purdue's 7-foot-4 center Daniel Jacobsen gives the Boilermakers a big size edge inside. Pettigrew shot 38.5 percent from the field last season, so finishing over that length is the challenge. Watch how often Valparaiso uses him away from the basket.

Rakim Chaney made 35.9 percent of his 3-point attempts for Valparaiso last season and averaged 10.3 points in 31 starts. The 6-foot-3 guard also averaged 2.8 assists.

Purdue's guards, including C.J. Cox, will make him work for space on the perimeter. Chaney scored as many as 24 points in a game last season and played 28.1 minutes a night. He started 31 of 33 games as a freshman, alongside Pettigrew. Valparaiso will need his shooting to keep Purdue's defense honest. His 3-point volume is the number to track.

Purdue's most experienced returning starter started all 35 games last season, and C.J. Cox averaged 8.3 points while shooting 36.4 percent from 3-point range. He scored as many as 27 points in a game.

Cox moves into a bigger role with last season's top Purdue scorers gone. He played 24.4 minutes per game last season, and Valparaiso's guards will see him on both ends. He shot 44.3 percent from the field overall. Watch how many shots he takes in Purdue's new-look offense.

Daniel Jacobsen shot 64.5 percent from the field for Purdue last season while averaging 6.0 points in 13.7 minutes off the bench. The 7-foot-4 center also made 37.5 percent of his 3-point attempts in limited chances.

Jacobsen's minutes should grow this season, and his efficiency gives Purdue an easy option near the rim. He averaged 3.3 rebounds per game last season and scored as many as 24 in a game, all while coming off the bench in all 35 games. Count his rebounds against a smaller Valparaiso frontcourt.

Valparaiso vs. Purdue Odds