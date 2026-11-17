The Lipscomb Bisons visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

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Lipscomb went 19-13 last season, and Purdue went 30-9 last season. This season, Lipscomb is 3-2 and Purdue is 2-2. The Boilermakers have won two straight after an 0-2 start, including an 80-62 win over Ohio on Friday in which Gicarri Harris scored 23 points.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Purdue

When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Takai Simpkins scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Lipscomb beat Western Carolina 75-68 on Saturday.

He leads Lipscomb in scoring at 17.0 points per game and has reached double figures in all five games. Simpkins averaged 12.5 points at Oregon last season. He is shooting 32.8 percent from the field, but he does his best work getting to the line, where he has made 38 of 45 free throws, good for 84.4 percent. That approach could test Daniel Jacobsen and the Boilermakers inside.

Mateo Esmeraldo had 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in the win over Western Carolina.

He leads Lipscomb with 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Esmeraldo averaged 9.9 points last season and made 36.8 percent from deep. Purdue turns it over just 10.3 times per game, so steals will be hard to come by. His passing will be key for the Bisons against a Boilermakers team that outrebounds opponents by 8.5 per game.

C.J. Cox scored 16 points with four rebounds in Purdue's 80-62 win over Ohio on Friday.

He is averaging 12.5 points this season. He is tied for second on Purdue in assists and ranks second in steals. Cox has made just 2 of 15 3-pointers, but he is 12 of 13 at the free-throw line. He could keep building on his Ohio performance against a Bisons defense that has given up 76.4 points per game.

Daniel Jacobsen has gone from a 6.0-point scorer last season to one of Purdue's top options, averaging 19.8 points.

Ohio held him to nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks, ending a run of three straight 20-point games, but he is making 72.2 percent of his shots and leads the Boilermakers with 8.0 rebounds per game. Lipscomb gets outrebounded by 3.4 per game. Jacobsen should be the focal point against a Bisons front line led by Devyn Martin, who leads Lipscomb in rebounds.

Lipscomb vs. Purdue Odds