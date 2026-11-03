How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Iowa: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Lipscomb Bisons visit the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa added transfers Ty'Reek Coleman from Illinois State and 7-foot-3 center Andrew McKeever from Saint Mary's. Lipscomb's roster includes guard Takai Simpkins, who transferred in from Oregon.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Iowa

When: Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Takai Simpkins started all 31 games at Oregon last season, averaging 12.5 points in 32.0 minutes per game. The 6-foot-5 guard brings a full season of Big Ten experience to Lipscomb.

Simpkins spent last season facing Big Ten defenses every week, which gives Lipscomb a guard who knows this kind of opponent. He made 35.7 percent of his 3-point attempts and scored as many as 22 points in a game. Watch how often Lipscomb puts the ball in his hands late in the shot clock.

Lipscomb's point guard averaged 7.0 assists per game last season and started all 32 games. He also averaged 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.4 percent from the field.

Iowa coach Ben McCollum has named Ty'Reek Coleman and Kael Combs as options at point guard, so Esmeraldo has the experience edge at the position. His passing sets up Lipscomb shooters like Simpkins and Titas Sargiunas, and he made 36.8 percent of his own 3-point attempts. He scored as many as 24 points in a game. Count his assists against his turnovers.

Ty'Reek Coleman made 41.3 percent of his 3-point attempts at Illinois State last season, averaging 10.3 points in 23.0 minutes per game. Iowa coach Ben McCollum has called him an option at point guard.

Coleman shot 50.5 percent from the field and scored as many as 24 points in a game for the Redbirds. Running the offense against an experienced Lipscomb backcourt is a different job than scoring off the ball. His ball handling against the Bisons is the matchup to watch.

At 7-foot-3, Iowa's new center averaged 9.2 rebounds per game at Saint Mary's last season. Andrew McKeever added 8.4 points and 1.7 assists in 22.9 minutes, and he scored as many as 16 points in a game.

McKeever gives Iowa a size edge over a Lipscomb roster built around guards. He shot 50.7 percent from the field and started 10 of 32 games for the Gaels, and his passing from the post can open up Iowa's shooters. Look for Iowa to run its offense through him early.

Lipscomb vs. Iowa Odds