2025 LIV Golf schedule, dates, courses, winners
The 2025 LIV Golf season officially kicks off February 6, with live coverage on FOX Sports. Check out the full schedule:
February 6-8: Riyadh
Riyadh Golf Club - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Previous winner: N/A
February 14-16: Adelaide
The Grange Golf Club - Adelaide, Australia. Previous winner: Brendan Steele
March 7-9: Hong Kong
Hong Kong Golf Club - Fanling, Hong Kong. Previous winner: Abraham Ancer
March 14-16: Singapore
Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course) - Singapore, Singapore. Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
April 4-6: Miami
Trump National Doral Golf Course - Miami, FL. Previous winner: Dean Burmester
April 25-27: Mexico City
Club De Golf Chapultepec - Mexico City, Mexico. Previous winner: N/A
May 2-4: Korea
Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea - Incheon, South Korea. Previous winner: N/A
June 6-8: Washington, DC
Robert Trent Jones Golf Club - Gainesville, VA. Previous winner: Harold Varner III
June 27-29: Dallas
Maridoe Golf Club - Carrollton, TX. Previous winner: N/A
July 11-13: Andalucia
Real Club Valderrama - Sotogrande, Spain. Previous winner: Sergio Garcia
July 25-27: United Kingdom
JCB Golf and Country Club - England, Great Britain. Previous winner: Jon Rahm
August 8-10: Chicago
Bolingbrook Golf Club - Bolingbrook, IL. Previous winner: Jon Rahm
August 15-17: Indianapolis
The Club at Chatham Hills - Westfield, IN. Previous winner: N/A
August 22-24: Michigan (Team Championship)
The Cardinal at Saint John’s - Plymouth, MI. Previous winner: Ripper GC
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!