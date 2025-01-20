2025 LIV Golf schedule, dates, courses, winners

PGA Tour
The 2025 LIV Golf season officially kicks off February 6, with live coverage on FOX Sports. Check out the full schedule:

February 6-8: Riyadh 
Riyadh Golf Club - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Previous winner: N/A

February 14-16: Adelaide
The Grange Golf Club - Adelaide, Australia. Previous winner: Brendan Steele 

March 7-9: Hong Kong
Hong Kong Golf Club - Fanling, Hong Kong. Previous winner: Abraham Ancer

March 14-16: Singapore 
Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course) - Singapore, Singapore. Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

April 4-6: Miami
Trump National Doral Golf Course - Miami, FL. Previous winner: Dean Burmester

April 25-27: Mexico City 
Club De Golf Chapultepec - Mexico City, Mexico. Previous winner: N/A

May 2-4: Korea
Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea - Incheon, South Korea. Previous winner: N/A

June 6-8: Washington, DC         
Robert Trent Jones Golf Club - Gainesville, VA. Previous winner: Harold Varner III

June 27-29: Dallas
Maridoe Golf Club - Carrollton, TX. Previous winner: N/A

July 11-13: Andalucia 
Real Club Valderrama - Sotogrande, Spain. Previous winner: Sergio Garcia

July 25-27: United Kingdom
JCB Golf and Country Club - England, Great Britain. Previous winner: Jon Rahm

August 8-10: Chicago            
Bolingbrook Golf Club - Bolingbrook, IL. Previous winner: Jon Rahm

August 15-17: Indianapolis  
The Club at Chatham Hills - Westfield, IN. Previous winner: N/A

August 22-24: Michigan (Team Championship)       
The Cardinal at Saint John’s - Plymouth, MI. Previous winner: Ripper GC

