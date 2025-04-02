LIV Golf Miami highlights, leaderboard: All the best action from the Blue Monster
The stars are out in South Beach as LIV Golf makes its 2025 stateside debut with LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral.
The three-day event runs Friday-Sunday, with all the action airing on FOX Sports. Follow along here for all the highlights, fun moments and more as the best golfers in the world compete for individual and team championship honors.
Ready to tame the Blue Monster!
Here are the marquee groups to follow on Friday as players hit the course famously known as the Blue Monster.
A-Rod on the links
The former New York Yankees star and Miami resident shares his thoughts on his favorite golf course, ideal playing partner and if anyone can stop the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Future so bright, gotta wear shades
New LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil shared his plans for the growth of the league, including hinting at potential expansion and new venues.
FULL LIV GOLF COVERAGE:
- Four key storylines for LIV Golf Miami: The stars are on display in South Beach
- 'One of the best players in the world’: Meet LIV Golf's best-kept secret
- 2025 LIV Golf Miami odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field
- What's next for LIV Golf? CEO Scott O'Neil wants to 'be ambitious' with league's future
