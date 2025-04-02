LIV Golf
LIV Golf Miami highlights, leaderboard: All the best action from the Blue Monster
LIV Golf

LIV Golf Miami highlights, leaderboard: All the best action from the Blue Monster

Published Apr. 4, 2025

The stars are out in South Beach as LIV Golf makes its 2025 stateside debut with LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral. 

The three-day event runs Friday-Sunday, with all the action airing on FOX Sports. Follow along here for all the highlights, fun moments and more as the best golfers in the world compete for individual and team championship honors.

Ready to tame the Blue Monster!

Here are the marquee groups to follow on Friday as players hit the course famously known as the Blue Monster.

A-Rod on the links

The former New York Yankees star and Miami resident shares his thoughts on his favorite golf course, ideal playing partner and if anyone can stop the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Future so bright, gotta wear shades

New LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil shared his plans for the growth of the league, including hinting at potential expansion and new venues. 

FULL LIV GOLF COVERAGE:

